Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's finished Essex mansion

29 August 2023, 15:57
Mark Wright fills the pool in Essex mansion
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan held a housewarming party to celebrate.
Heart presenter Mark Wright, 36, and his wife, Michelle Keegan, 36, have unveiled their £3.5 million Essex mansion.
The couple hosted their own festival-inspired party titled 'Marchella' to celebrate finishing their dream home.
Former TOWIE stars James 'Arg' Argent and Jessica Wright were in attendance, with Olly Murs and comedian Russell Kane performing.
Mark and Michelle have been documenting their home renovation on Instagram, keeping fans up-to-date with all of their projects.
The pair bought the Essex mansion back in October 2019 and have been transforming the house ever since.
The renovation has taken longer than expected due to Covid-19 restrictions, however it seems like Mark and Michelle have finally finished their spectacular pad.
The mansion features 5-bedrooms, a bespoke kitchen, his-and-hers master bathroom, a bar, a gym and a gorgeous living room.
Mark and Michelle have also added a cinema room, sauna and steam room to complete their stunning home.
The final section of the mansion to be completed was their lavish outdoor swimming pool.
Mark revealed that Michelle came up with the design concept: "It was Michelle's idea to have white tiles like Majorca and Ibiza.
"I was like 'well the water's not going to look blue'. She was like 'course it will', definitely right."
Speaking to The Sun before the housewarming, Mark spoke about his favourite rooms in the house: "I love that I've got a gym at home, that's a nice feeling.
"But I like it all. I like the balance, I like the bar as well!"