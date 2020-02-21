James Lock confirms original TOWIE cast members are ‘in talks’ to return for 10th anniversary

21 February 2020, 13:32

The Only Way Is Essex star James Lock has revealed some of his former co-stars may return for the 10th anniversary.

Ahead of his appearance on Celebs Go Dating, TOWIE's James Lock teased that he’d love to see some Essex originals make a comeback.

Speaking to us exclusively at Heart.co.uk, the reality star said: “There’s a lot of talk about the original cast coming back.

“It’s on the cards definitely, people are in talks with the producers I think it would be great for all the originals to come back for an episode it would be good, hopefully we can all agree on terms.”

Before James joined the show seven years ago, the likes of Amy Childs, Mark Wright and Sam Faiers were the main stars, with reports suggesting they could be persuaded to return for a sparkling 10th anniversary special.

Some original TOWIE members could return for 10th anniversary
Some original TOWIE members could return for 10th anniversary. Picture: Lime Pictures

A source previously told The Sun: “It been a cultural phenomenon really and some of the original cast members have gone down in reality TV history.

Read More: Alison Hammond 'signed by bosses' to star in popular E4 dating show

“No one is entirely sure what they will do or if any of the cast mates will agree to come back but at the moment it’s a case of never say never.”

Meanwhile, James is currently on the hunt for a new girlfriend after signing up to E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating, and joined us alongside co-star Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

The likes of Alison Hammond, Amy Hart, Amy Childs, Josh Ritchie, Olivia Bentley and Dean Gaffney are also part of the line up.

And after bonding during filming, Malique, 22, said that he’s loved getting to know the celebrities.

Read More: EastEnders’ Lacey Turner opens up about ‘difficult’ pregnancy after two previous miscarriages

“I think everyone’s just got on proper nice," he said.

"It’s like a little happy family, I’ve made some really good friends. Especially Lockie, me and Lockie get on, he calls me his little brother.”

Despite enjoying the experience, former Hollyoaks star Malique later added that his ex girlfriend might not be too happy if she watches him on the show.

He told us: “It was quite toxic with me and my ex so some of the things I’m going to say are going to really annoy her because she’s quite defensive but I’m doing my own thing now, so if you want to watch it, you can watch it."

CELEBS GO DATING PREMIERES MONDAY 24 FEBRUARY AT 9PM ON E4, CONTINUES MONDAY TO FRIDAY.

