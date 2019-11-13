Alison Hammond 'signed by bosses' to star in popular E4 dating show

Celebs Go Dating will be seriously interesting this year
Celebs Go Dating will be seriously interesting this year. Picture: Instagram
The presenter is the name on everyone's lips at the moment and it looks like she'll be kept busy with the agency.

Alison Hammond has been named as one of the newest signings for E4's Celebs Go Dating and is expected to appear on the eighth season of the popular TV show.

This Morning favourite Alison, 44, is a popular telly personality and bosses suspect she'll go down very well with fans of the show.

READ MORE: Alison Hammond lands her own daytime talk show on ITV

Known for her bubbly personality, the Brummie star is allegedly talking to the top dogs behind the dating show as she's ready to find love again, two years after splitting from her ex-partner of three years, security guard Jamie Savage.

Prior to her relationship with Jamie, Alison was married to Mancunian cab driver, Noureddine Boufaied, who is the father of 13-year-old son, Aiden.

Alison currently lives in Birmingham with her son, but regularly travels to and stays in London for her work with ITV.

Speaking to The Sun last year, Alison revealed that she she wouldn't want to do any more reality shows as "I have a 12-year-old son at school, and he's at a very impressionable age."

However, a source has recently revealed to the MailOnline: "Alison has been single for some time now. She's always prioritised her career and being a mum to her son.

"But now she's keen to meet someone as he's getting slightly older and she'd love to be romantically involved with a partner.

"Alison is the perfect singleton to take part, she's always laughing and up for having a good time."

Joining Alison on the show will be TOWIE's James 'Lockie' Lock after he split from his ex-girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou and Love Island's Amy Hart, who had her heart broken by ballroom dancer co-star Curtis Pritchard this summer on the ITV2 show.

Heart.co.uk have reached out to Alison's representatives for comment.

