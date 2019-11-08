Alison Hammond lands her own daytime chat show after impressing ITV bosses

The TV legend has finally landed her own gig in a prime time slot and fans are overjoyed.

Alison Hammond, This Morning's hilarious showbiz presenter has won over the nation with her incredible personality and it's impressed bosses so much that she's landed her own show.

The 44-year-old has been a TV favourite for years on end after making her name on Big Brother back in 2002, and has since become a showbiz interviewer for ITV.

Alison is a huge hit with viewers and will be hosting her own show. Picture: Instagram

She'll be hosting a brand new hour-long chat show called Happy Hour and it'll feature chats with some of the Brummie star's celebrity friends, makeovers, exercise regimes and also lifestyle segments.

Sources have revealed that producers have been increasingly impressed by Alison's "comic timing and prowess at interviewing stars."

They explained to The Sun: "Her down-to-earth and quick-witted personality have made her a hit with viewers and producers think she's ready for the limelight."

Alison recently interviewed Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon. Picture: ITV

Alison has interviewed a huge host of stars, from Hugh Jackman and the cast of Magic Mike to Harrison Ford and even Jennifer Anniston recently and it comes to here with ease and she has all the celebs warming up to her.

One of her most iconic interviews was when Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson proposed to her during an interview for his film Hobbs and Shaw.

And for their next interview, where Dwayne was accompanied by Kevin Hart, Alison turned up in a wedding dress and comedian Kevin 'married' the pair.

As well as interviewing celebrities, Alison is often put into hilarious situations for the entertainment of viewers, and has done all sorts, from visiting Britain's spookiest home to presenting a weather segment on a floating map in Liverpool's docks - where she famously knocked a sailor into the water.

The Rock proposed to Alison in the middle of an interview. Picture: ITV

She has a whole host of celebrity friends. Picture: Instagram

Her cheeky lines and alternative way of interviewing has people in stitches and explaining how she does it, the presenter revealed: "Just be yourself. Ask the questions you're genuinely interested in. And smile."

Happy Hour is set to have stars from shows such as Strictly, Loose Women and I'm a Celebrity on it as guests, but we're sure the list of celebrities will continue to get more and more impressive as the show goes on.

Alison's electric personality will mesh excellently with the new show's concept, and we can't wait to see the legend in action.