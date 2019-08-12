Alison Hammond's dramatic weight loss secrets revealed after This Morning star sheds the pounds

Alison Hammond is looking fab. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The This Morning presenter is looking amazing and frequently posts about her weight loss journey.

Alison Hammond is looking slimmer than ever, and the TV presenter and all-round legend has been very open about her weight loss journey.

She's been following a food plan, and also works out with a personal trainer, but here's an insight into what the This Morning personality has been doing to shed the pounds.

When did Alison start her weight loss journey?

Alison has been on a mission since the start of the year in January 2019.

The 44-year-old admitted she was "embarrassed" by her 20-stone weight and she wanted to change things.

She explained she wanted to get healthier "for myself".

Following Weight Watchers

One of the biggest changed to Alison's life has been her diet and approach to food.

The Brummie was announced as a Weight Watchers ambassador in April, and has since stuck to their diet plans, which still allow the occasional treat.

Speaking in a video, Alison said: "This is something I wanted to achieve for a long time and I haven’t managed it on my own, so I went to my local workshop and met my lovely Wellness Coach Andrea and the rest is history!

“I’m falling in love with the journey and hope you will support me as much as you can.”

Alison regularly posts stories and pictures of her meals and everything related to her Weight Watchers journey.

Loving the gym

Back at the start of the year, Alison introduced her fans on social to her "new best friend", personal trainer Ellis Gatfield.

She has since shared a number of videos and selfies with the hunky trainer, and explained that he has been on hand to “get that feel good factor back in my life through fitness”.

In a recent post, Alison gushed about how Ellis has changer her life forever.

She said: "Sometimes someone will come into your life and change it forever.

"Thanks for being a great friend @ellisgatfield.

"You have introduced another world to me where exercise truly has become fun.

Thank you 🙏🏾 hope and pray you inspire many more through your beautiful soul and energy."