Mariah Carey makes an incredible amount of money every Christmas

4 December 2024

Mariah Carey has become the pop star of Christmas
Mariah Carey has become the pop star of Christmas. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

From Christmas performances to 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' royalties - here's how much Mariah Carey earns every year in December.

Mariah Carey is practically the face of Christmas despite releasing her big festive hit, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' two decades ago in 1994.

Every year, the pop star shoots to the top of the music charts with her number one jingle, along with other festive covers including 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' and 'Silent Night', meaning her net worth gets a pretty considerable boost.

And thanks to her Christmas classics, Mariah also sees herself being invited to host and present many December gigs and shows as she proves this month is really her season. She's even gone on Mariah Carey's Christmas Time tour in 2024.

So how much money does Mariah make in royalties every year with 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'? And how much does she earn in December altogether? Here's everything you need to know including her overall net worth.

Mariah Carey has even gone on a Christmas tour for 2024
Mariah Carey has even gone on a Christmas tour for 2024. Picture: Getty

How much money does Mariah Carey make in Christmas royalties every year?

You won't be surprised to hear the festive tune rakes in Mariah millions every year. In fact, according to recent reports, it earns her an average of £2.4million every single year.

And if you add that up over all the years, you'll quickly realise the mum of two's fortune from 'All I Want From Christmas Is You' is pretty mega.

According to The Economist, Mariah earned a total of £47.3million between 1994 and 2016, averaging around £2million every year. And let's be honest, this song is going to be around for years to come, making sure this music legend is in the money for quite some time.

Mariah Carey - All I Want for Christmas Is You (Make My Wish Come True Edition)

How much money does Mariah Carey earn every Christmas?

Royalties aside, Mariah's work calendar also becomes jam-packed this time of year off the back of her Christmas success. From festive light switch ons, concerts, performances and pretty much everything else Christmas related, Mariah becomes the lady to pay for.

It's impossible to calculate how much money Mariah makes in total off the back of these December extras but with £2million already in the bank from the song itself, you can bet this is another staggering bonus.

What is Mariah Carey's net worth?

In total, Mariah is worth an astonishing £274million according to Celebrity Net Worth with a huge chunk of this being made from her festive hit 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.

Her chart success throughout her two decade career plus albums and tours are the main contributing factor to her wealth but she also has some other projects.

Mariah has enjoyed a spot of acting and even boasts an impressive property catalogue making her a bit of a real estate mogul.

