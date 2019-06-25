Alison Hammond shows off amazing weight loss in full length holiday snap

Alison is looking even better than usual at the moment. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

This Morning presenter Alison shared a snap on her Instagram which showcases her incredible weight loss.

Alison Hammond has been sharing some super glamorous selfies recently, and fans have been quick to comment on her amazing weight loss.

The 44-year-old presenter shared a snap on her social media accounts last week of her all made up which probed followers to compare her to superstar Beyonce.

Alison shared another snap debuting her incredible weight loss yesterday. Picture: Instagram

And she's recently posted another picture, one of her posing with Minnie Mouse on a Disney cruise and she looks amazing.

The hilarious TV star was revealed as a Weight Watchers ambassador back in April this year after coming in at 20 stone, but has since slimmed down.

She set sail on the cruise will fellow presenter, Joe Swash, who also documented the trip with plenty of snaps.

New father Joe Swash joined Alison on the cruise as they film for ITV. Picture: Instagram

Alison shared the post in question with the caption: "Having a ball on board Disney Magic @disneycruiseline for @thismorning competitions, love Minnie , first female captain #girlpower."

Her fans were quick to comment and gush about how great she's looking, with many dubbing her a "skinny Minnie", and another saying: "you're looking absolutely amazing, well done".

Others chipped in: "You look great Alison , well done with the weight loss you are just gorgeous , I love you" and "Gosh you’ve lost weight looking good".