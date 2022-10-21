Who is James 'Arg' Argent's girlfriend Stella and how old is she?

21 October 2022, 10:13

James Argent has a new girlfriend
James Argent has a new girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

How old is TOWIE's Arg and who is his girlfriend? Here's everything we know about Stella...

James Argent has a new girlfriend Stella Turian after they fell in love during a trip to Mykonos

TOWIE star Arg seems to be getting serious with Stella after he recently flew to her home in Italy to meet her friends and family.

A source told Daily Mail: "'James has totally fallen for Stella and she adores him too."

"That's why she was very keen for him to meet her family and go official with how she feels.

'James and Stella both lead busy lives, but they are keen to spend as much time as possible with one another and are planning a holiday, probably to Dubai, before the end of the year.

"Both of them are counting down the days."

But who is Arg’s new girlfriend? Here’s what we know…

How old is James Argent?

James Argent is 34-years-old and was born 5 December 1987.

He shot to fame in 2010 after joining the cast of The Only Way is Essex and continued to be a regular cast member until 2018.

James Argent's girlfriend is Stella
James Argent's girlfriend is Stella. Picture: Instagram

The star has gone on to appear on plenty of reality shows such as The Jump, Celebs Go dating and Celebrity Super Spa.

Who is James Argent’s girlfriend?

Stella is a film star who met Arg three months ago in Mykonos where he was attending a wedding.

The pair were spotted kissing in Marbella where Arg has been working this summer performing at his friend Elliot Wright's restaurant on the Costa del Sol.

Stella recently appeared in the film Infiniti, which was screened at Venice Film Festival this year.

And James is clearly smitten as he shared his recent trip to Italy on Instagram where he posted a snap of himself swimming in the sea in Positano in Italy's Costa D'amalfi.

He simply captioned the post: “That's Amore”.

