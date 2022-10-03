Dancing On Ice 2023 confirmed lineup revealed including Patsy Palmer

Who is in the Dancing on Ice line up 2023? All the star revealed including EastEnders star Patsy Palmer...

Dancing On Ice 2023 is back with a brand new series this January.

This time, Torvill and Dean are welcoming a new bunch of very brave celebrities who will be hoping to impress with their skating skills.

Last year, actor Regan Gascoigne and his professional skating partner Karina Manta were crowned champions.

He beat the likes of former Strictly pro Brendan Cole and singer Kimberly Wyatt to lift the trophy.

But who is in the Dancing on Ice 2023 line up? Here’s the confirmed cast…

Dancing On Ice 2023 line up

Patsy Palmer

Patsy Palmer was the first celebrity to be announced for the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice during an episode of This Morning.

Presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby teased the news earlier in the show with a mannequin in a red wig and some DJ decks.

Asked why she decided to take part this year, the EastEnders star said: “Out of all the things that came through at that time, this was the one that I h ad to really think about.

“Obviously I wanted to challenge myself, get back to work, get out of my comfort zone. I just thought, I’ll just go for it! It seems like a lot of fun. I do like ice skating, although I’m not a figure skater.”

The star added she’s previously been put off from joining the show because she was ‘scared’.

She added: “I’ve been absolutely terrified before, but I feel like the pact I made myself when I was 50, which I was this year, was I had to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years and get out of my comfort zone.

“I don’t wanna get stuck in this thing of, ‘Ah I’m 50!’ It’s such a weird age. This is for all the 50 year old that think they can’t challenge themselves!”

Another 11 contestants will be revealed over the coming weeks in the hopes of winning over the judging panel Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.