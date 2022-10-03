When does Dancing On Ice 2023 start?

3 October 2022, 13:28

Dancing On Ice 2023 tv logo
Dancing On Ice 2023 are already drumming up excitement for the new series. Picture: Alamy

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are set to bring back Dancing On Ice for another year on ITV - but when is it back on TV?

Dancing On Ice are drumming up excitement for the new series in 2023 as they've confirmed their first contestant - Patsy Palmer.

And as the speculation for the line up continues, everyone is already looking to their diaries to see when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back on our screens in their Sunday best.

The new series was confirmed back in March 2022, during the final of DOI, where Regan Gascoigne won, beating off hot competition from the likes of Brendan Cole and Kimberley Wyatt.

So what is the official start date of Dancing On Ice 2023? How long is it on for? Here are the full details we know so far:

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield at DOI press launch
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have confirmed the first DOI contestant. Picture: Alamy

When does Dancing On Ice 2023 start on TV?

Next year will mark series number 15 for the popular TV show, however, as of yet, there has been no official confirmation of a start date.

Usually, Dancing On Ice begins in the middle of January, so a start date of the 15th seems likely. The 2022 series started on January 16th.

What day and time is Dancing On Ice on?

Typically, you can watch the celebs take to the ice every Sunday should there be no interruptions to the typical TV schedule.

Watchers can expect to be sitting on their sofas around 6pm to enjoy the show each week too.

Regan Gascoigne and skating partner Karina Mantam
Regan Gascoigne and skating partner Karina Mantam won in 2022. Picture: Alamy

How long is Dancing On Ice 2023 on for?

Exact details surrounding 2023's show are only just being confirmed but as of yet, we're unsure how long the series will run for.

Previous seasons have run for around 10 weeks.

