How old is Dancing On Ice's Regan Gascoigne and what is he famous for?

Who is Regan Gascoigne and is his dad footballer Paul Gascoigne? Here's what we know about the Dancing On Ice star...

Dancing on Ice is back with a brand new series this winter and we are so excited to get to know the latest batch of celebrities.

One man who is brave enough to take on the challenge is Regan Gascoigne who has said he is ‘so excited’ to get on the ice.

After announcing the news, Regan told his Instagram followers: “I love watching @dancingonice every year! I just Never thought this would actually happen to me 🥰.

Regan Gascoignen has joined Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

“I’m Nervous, Scared but mostly Excited all at the same time 😝🧊⛸🤙🏽 Hopefully I can stay on my feet 😉”.

But who is Regan and who is his famous family? Here’s what we know…

How old is Regan Gascoigne?

Regan Gascoigne was born on February 18, 1995, making him 26-years-old.

He is the son of former England football player Paul Gascoigne, also known as 'Gazza'.

What does Regan Gascoigne do?

Regan is a professional dancer and has previously starred in The Nutcracker with the English National Ballet.

Bianca Gascoigne is Regan's sister. Picture: Instagram

He first discovered his love for performing arts at the age of six-years-old and went to Hammond Ballet School before studying Musical Theatre at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

As a keen singer as well, he has also performed with the US superstar Demi Lovato.

Last year, Regan appeared on ITV daytime show Lorraine where he opened up about beind bisexual.

He said at the time that his dad is always proud of him, telling Lorraine: "I've never actually come out. I've never made a point of coming out. I've just let it happen organically... when they asked me if I told dad I said no.

"But then I saw the article and headline and thought, 'oh I've got to text him now'.

His response was exactly what I thought, he said 'I still love you no matter what'.

“I just text him and said, 'I'm so sorry I've never had this chat I just feel like I've never had this chat with you.'

"His response was exactly what I thought, he said 'I still love you no matter what'."

Paul, 55, added: “He texted me the night before and I saw him on the TV talking about it.

"I told him: ‘It doesn’t matter what you do son, I will support you 100 percent, you have to do what makes you happy’.

"He is a professional dancer, he is a fit guy, and I am very proud of him."

Paul Gascoigne has three children. Picture: Getty Images

How many children does Paul Gascoigne have?

Paul Gascoigne has three children; Regan, Bianca and Mason.

Mason, 33, is the adopted son of Paul and Sheryl Gascoigne.

Bianca is the daughter of Sheryl and the adopted daughter of Paul, making her Regan’s half sister.

TV fans might recognise Bianca as a British glamour model and television personality, and she recently starred on Dancing With The Stars in Italy.

Paul and Sheryl, 55, split when Regan was a baby.