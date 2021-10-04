Dancing On Ice contestants 2022: the full confirmed line-up so far

4 October 2021, 14:56

All the contestants confirmed to be taking part in Dancing On Ice 2022
All the contestants confirmed to be taking part in Dancing On Ice 2022. Picture: ITV

DOI full line-up: find out all the contestants confirmed to be taking part in the 2022 series - from Bez to Sally Dynevor.

We now don't have too long to wait until the new series of Dancing On Ice hits our screens, and ITV have already started announcing the contestants.

The skating show is due to air in early 2022, and the new series will see a brand-new judge - following the news that John Barrowman will be stepping down from his role.

ITV said in a statement: "We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials."

As well as a new judge, there will be plenty of new celebs getting ready to don their skates and compete to win the coveted trophy - here's everyone confirmed so far.

Sally Dynevor

Sally Dynevor will compete on Dancing On Ice
Sally Dynevor will compete on Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, who is also the mother of Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, became the first confirmed Dancing On Ice 2022 contestant.

She confirmed the news on ITV daytime show Lorraine, saying: "Now everyone knows I’m doing it I can’t back out can I?! And I’m so scared!"

When asked if she’s skated before, Sally said: “No never! I went with Hattie [her daughter] when she was little and I had a penguin and then thought this is too hard so I’ll go and get a coffee!"

Sally added: "This is a massive challenge, Lorraine. It really, really is. I’m not getting any younger, I’ve just got to take every opportunity I get so that when I’m old I can say you know what? I gave it a go."

Bez

Bez became the second contestant confirmed for Dancing On Ice
Bez became the second contestant confirmed for Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

Happy Mondays star Bez became the second confirmed contestant for the show.

He joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning to make the announcement, revealing he's 'looking forward to learning a new skill'.

Emerging out of a snowball, Bez said: "At the moment it’s more like Bambi on Ice, not DancingOn Ice. How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me!

"I’m looking forward to learning a new skill and I can’t wait for the Christmas ice rinks again and I can get on there and really show off."

His aandmate Shaun Ryder also sent him a message of support, reading: "It’s a happy Monday! Hope it’s not a black and blue Monday, mate. I’m here to wish you all the best and say good luck fella for Dancing On Ice. Make sure you keep those maracas warm ‘cos it can get a bit cold! So, call the cops, good luck bro!"

