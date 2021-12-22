Oti Mabuse confirmed as new Dancing On Ice judge

22 December 2021, 01:30

Oti Mabuse is joining the Dancing On Ice judging panel
Oti Mabuse is joining the Dancing On Ice judging panel. Picture: Alamy/ITV
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Oti Mabuse, who has previously worked as a professional dancer on Strictly, will join the Dancing On Ice judging panel for the new series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It has been officially confirmed that Oti Mabuse is joining the Dancing On Ice judging panel.

The dancer, 31, who is best known for being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, will join Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the panel in the upcoming series of the ITV show.

Speaking about her new role, she said: "As a professional dancer I have always had so much respect for the skating professionals on Dancing On Ice. It is an exceptional skill that is also so beautiful to watch. I'm feeling really enthusiastic about joining the panel alongside the legendary Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo.

Dancing On Ice returns in January 2022
Dancing On Ice returns in January 2022. Picture: ITV

"I can't wait to see the celebrities thrive as they learn how to ice-skate and to champion the professional skaters as they create incredible choreography. Having been on both sides of the table, I know a little bit about how they’ll be feeling. It's more than an honour and I already can’t wait to join the family."

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV added: "Oti is not only a supremely talented dancer and choreographer but she brings enormous fun and energy to all that she does. It’s fantastic to be welcoming her to our Ice Panel."

Oti is known for her role on Strictly
Oti is known for her role on Strictly. Picture: Alamy

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV in January 2022, and the new series will see Sally Dynevor, Bez, Stef Reid, Liberty Poole, Ben Foden, Kimberly Wyatt, Regan Gascoigne, Rachel Stevens, Brendan Cole, Ria Hebden, Kye Whyte and Connor Ball pick up their skates.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return to host the series.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Girl Before is made up of four episodes

How many episodes are there of The Girl Before?

The Girl Before was filmed across Bristol and London

Where is The Girl Before filmed and is the house real?

Emma Watson was left crying after reuniting with her Harry Potter co-stars

Emma Watson in tears as she reunites with Rupert Grint in Harry Potter reunion trailer
Mark Fowler was played by Todd Carty

What happened to Mark Fowler in EastEnders?

Here's when The Apprentice is back on BBC One

When does The Apprentice 2022 start?

Trending on Heart

Do you put the milk in first? (Stock images)

Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has shared some candid pictures to Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares touching message as she shares breastfeeding photo with Rose

Celebrities

These are our top picks of the best dark lipsticks to see you into 2022

Best dark lipsticks: How to nail the returning trend in 2022

Shopping

A seamstress has asked whether she's being unreasonable

Bride furious after friend refuses to make her £2,400 wedding dress for free

Lifestyle

Here's what we know about the possibility for a white Christmas in 2021... (stock images)

Will we have a white Christmas this year?

Lifestyle

The Radfords spend over £7k on presents each Christmas

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals £7,000 Christmas including 300 presents for kids
The full cast list of The Girl Before on BBC

The Girl Before cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?
Emma Bunton has revealed what it was really like filming 2Become1

Emma Bunton opens up about about reality of filming iconic 2 Become 1 video in 'New York'
Harvey Price received a phone call from Santa

Harvey Price over the moon as mum Katie surprises him with call from Santa

Celebrities

The Duchess of Cambridge showed her great sense of humour during a Christmas with the Royal Family in 2011

The cheeky Christmas gift Kate Middleton bought Prince Harry

Royals

Holby City has wrapped up filming for good today

Holby City cast emotional as filming ends forever today

Dry Christmas trees are a fire hazard as they cause a very fast spread of flames

Terrifying reason you must water your Christmas tree daily

Christmas

A woman has revealed she can access a pub through one of her kitchen cupboards...

Woman reveals there's a massive pub behind her kitchen cupboard

Lifestyle

Watch Lily's Christmas Surprise

Lily's Christmas Surprise: Heart Breakfast meet inspiring young cancer survivor, 10
Audrey Roberts has been on Coronation Street for over 40 years

How old is Coronation Street’s Audrey Roberts?