Oti Mabuse confirmed as new Dancing On Ice judge

Oti Mabuse is joining the Dancing On Ice judging panel. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Polly Foreman

Oti Mabuse, who has previously worked as a professional dancer on Strictly, will join the Dancing On Ice judging panel for the new series.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It has been officially confirmed that Oti Mabuse is joining the Dancing On Ice judging panel.

The dancer, 31, who is best known for being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, will join Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the panel in the upcoming series of the ITV show.

Speaking about her new role, she said: "As a professional dancer I have always had so much respect for the skating professionals on Dancing On Ice. It is an exceptional skill that is also so beautiful to watch. I'm feeling really enthusiastic about joining the panel alongside the legendary Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo.

Dancing On Ice returns in January 2022. Picture: ITV

"I can't wait to see the celebrities thrive as they learn how to ice-skate and to champion the professional skaters as they create incredible choreography. Having been on both sides of the table, I know a little bit about how they’ll be feeling. It's more than an honour and I already can’t wait to join the family."

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV added: "Oti is not only a supremely talented dancer and choreographer but she brings enormous fun and energy to all that she does. It’s fantastic to be welcoming her to our Ice Panel."

Oti is known for her role on Strictly. Picture: Alamy

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV in January 2022, and the new series will see Sally Dynevor, Bez, Stef Reid, Liberty Poole, Ben Foden, Kimberly Wyatt, Regan Gascoigne, Rachel Stevens, Brendan Cole, Ria Hebden, Kye Whyte and Connor Ball pick up their skates.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return to host the series.