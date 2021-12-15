Stacey Solomon says her Christmas tree is the 'worst on Instagram'

Stacey Solomon has shared a hilarious update on her Christmas tree. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon has shared a hilarious post about her 2021 Christmas tree - revealing that is isn't quite up to the standard she'd hoped...

If you're looking for some Christmas tree inspiration, you may want to look away from Stacey Solomon's - because she's hilariously branded it the 'worst' on Instagram.

The Loose Women presenter, 32, has revealed that she's less than impressed with her 2021 tree, and was in stitches as she explained her supposed poor attempt to her followers.

She said: "I'm looking at my tree and cracking myself up because I'm fully aware this is probably the worst tree on Instagram.

"But look at the shape of it and I've had a baby (my excuse for everything)."

Stacey branded her tree the 'worst' on Instagram in a hilarious post. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey didn't let her disappointment in the tree stop her from posting some adorable photos of her kids sitting in front of it, and she shared a selection featuring her kids, Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine, Rex, two, and newborn baby Rose.

Stacey wrote: "Cheese fest I know but there’s nothing I love more than their smiley faces and matching pjs. Joe doesn’t love the pjs as much as me but he goes with it G-d love him and I’m grateful.

She shared some adorable photos of her kids by the tree. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"It’s taken me three days to decorate this tree even though it looks like it took about three minutes but I love it so much."

She also uploaded a pic of them in matching pyjamas, writing: "It's all about the memories... I just don't know how we got so lucky.

Stacey gave birth to Rose two months ago. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"Feeling so grateful and a little emotional about them. Tonight and always."