Stacey Solomon fuming at Joe Swash after he fails to tell her about wardrobe malfunction

By Heart reporter

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon was left fuming after her fiancé Joe Swash let her walk around with her knickers on show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon shared her fury with Joe Swash after he failed to notice her ‘embarrassing’ wardrobe malfunction this week.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to tell her followers about an awkward moment she had during a family trip to superstore Costco.

She explained that she was so busy on Monday morning, that she and baby Rose got dressed in the dark.

Stacey Solomon's underwear was on display during a trip to the shops. Picture: Instagram

This meant Stacey had no idea that her leggings were totally see-through and her very jazzy patterned knickers could be seen clearly underneath.

The Loose Women star only realised when a fellow shopper came up to her to let her know.

Sharing a video, Stacey can be heard saying to Joe: “This isn’t even funny”.

Joe then quipped: "You're a grown woman, you should pay more attention to what you were wearing."

To which the mum-of-four hit back: "You said come on let's go.”

Stacey walked around CostCo with her knickers out. Picture: Instagram

"Listen, you're old enough to dress yourself, aren't ya?" Joe then added.

Writing a caption alongside the video, Stacey told her fans: "I’m actually fuming. A lovely lady came up to me in Costco (at the very end on our way out I might add) & said 'your leggings are a little see through' I thought oh no they must be a bit thin.

"Turns out they’re more like 1 denier tights and Joe let me walk around in them all day without even letting me know."

She added: "We got dressed in the dark before the school run and I didn't even think of looking in the mirror. Joe thinks it's hilarious.

Stacey Solomon was fuming at her see through leggings. Picture: Instagram

“Apparently he noticed but 'forgot' to say anything because we were in a rush."

Later on in the evening, Stacey updated her followers saying that she "felt like the real life star of 'The Emperor’s New Clothes’".

"Just spent 2 hours trying to find my receipt for those leggings because I thought maybe I ordered tights by accident,” she said.

“Turns out they were leggings and they cost me £9.99. A tenna to walk around naked…"

Stacey Solomon forgave Joe Swash in the end. Picture: Instagram

Talking to the camera, Stacey - who is also mum to Rex, two, Leighton, nine, and Zachary, 13, - added: "Just to rub salt in the wound and those leggings were £9.99 from the conscious range.

“I don’t know what they are supposed to be conscious of. They were not conscious of my dignity were they!"

Luckily, it looks like Stacey and Joe made up as the star later shared a photo of her fiancé snuggling up to their two kids Rex, two, and Rose.

She joked that the former EastEnders star is "lucky he's the best dad in the world."