Stacey Solomon emotional as she captures baby Rose smiling for the first time

17 November 2021, 08:11 | Updated: 17 November 2021, 09:54

Heart reporter

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon has shared a string of photos of baby Rose smiling for the first time.

Stacey Solomon was left beaming with pride after her baby daughter Rose smiled for the first time.

Sharing the adorable moment with her Instagram followers, the Loose Women star posted a string of photos of newborn Rose, who she shares with fiancé Joe Swash.

In the snaps, Stacey’s six week old can be seen looking up at the camera with her big blue eyes and a sweet smile on her face.

Alongside the trio of photos, 32-year-old Stacey revealed she was feeling very emotional about the milestone.

She wrote: "Smiley Rose🌹😭 Today Rose showed us her happy face for the first time and it was everything 😭.

“The faces we pulled and noises we made though, she must have thought “what are these people?” No wonder she was laughing 😂

“Aw Rose that was the best 3 minutes so far 🥲 We promise to try our hardest to make you smile like this forever and ever.”

Stacey Solomon revealed baby Rose is smiling
Stacey Solomon revealed baby Rose is smiling. Picture: Instagram

She finally added: “Happy 6 weeks princess pickle. We love you to the moon and back little one 🥲 16/11/21 ♥️🌹.

“P.S I know she’s not smiling in the last one but it was too cute not to put on here 🥲.”

Unsurprisingly, fans couldn’t wait to comment, with many pointing out how much Rose looks like her family.

“She looks the spitting image of Rex! ❤️,” one person wrote, while another agreed: “She’s so much like Rex 😍 beautiful 🌹 xxxx”

A third added: “Wow. She's her dads double 😍,” while a fourth said: “Image of Rex here oh my 😍 she hurts my heart 😩❤️ xxx”

Baby Rose was born six weeks ago on Stacey Solomon's birthday
Baby Rose was born six weeks ago on Stacey Solomon's birthday. Picture: Instagram

Stacey - who also shares Rex, two, with Joe and is mum to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships - also took to her Instagram Stories to tell her followers about the special moment.

Talking to the camera, she said: "She smiled. She actually smiled a real smile, didn't she?!"

Joe, 39, replied "Yeah a smile, a proper smile!" to which Stacey continued: "Loads of them!"

After doing an impression of Rose's smiles, the presenter added: "Obviously she was much cuter than that..."

