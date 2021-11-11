Stacey Solomon breastfeeds baby Rose in adorable new photos

11 November 2021, 10:24 | Updated: 11 November 2021, 10:27

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon has opened up about breastfeeding in a new photo of baby Rose.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon has shared a string of adorable new photos of baby Rose this week.

The Loose Women star has been spending more time with her family after welcoming her second child with fiancé Joe Swash.

And capturing a sweet moment with her only daughter, Stacey told her Instagram followers: “Now we are having cuddles by the fire. It’s so warm.

Stacey Solomon shared a photo breastfeeding baby Rose
Stacey Solomon shared a photo breastfeeding baby Rose. Picture: Instagram

“Where I have been hibernating up here so many of you have asked about the fireplace. It’s the best present I ever bought myself, I love it.”

Earlier in the day, 31-year-old Stacey was joined by Rex, two, in their Pickle cottage garden.

In one clip, Rex could be seen pushing baby Rose in her pram, before Stacey pushed him on the swing.

Stacey and Joe have been doing up their dream £1.2 million home since moving to Essex in April.

They have even started planning their Christmas decorations, more than two months before the big day.

Stacey Solomon enjoyed some time with Rex in her garden
Stacey Solomon enjoyed some time with Rex in her garden. Picture: Instagram

Stacey - who is also mum to 13-year-old Zachary and nine-year-old Leighton from previous relationships - revealed: "So excited for our first Christmas at pickle cottage and our first Christmas with our darling Rose."

Meanwhile, earlier this week Stacey delighted her fans with a string of gorgeous photos of baby Rose.

Alongside a series of images of the newborn sleeping, the mum-of-four wrote: “🥀 Good Morning 🥀 Sunday mornings watching you dream 😩 I wonder what you’re thinking of. Most likely how long until my boobs fill back up again 😂…

“I remember when I used to stare at my neighbours roses over the fence every morning 😂 Now I have my very own rose to stare at 🥲. We are so in love with you baby Rose 🌹.”

Joe quickly commented: “My girls ❤️,” while Stacey’s good friend Mrs Hinch said: “Absolutely beautiful ❤️ 🌹 ❤️,”

Someone else said: “I must admit, I see a lot of Rex in her. She’s a little cutie. Beautiful Rose 🌹,” while another fan added: “Aw look at her beautiful little face 😍😍.”

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant is actually a 'back up' incase of drop outs

I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant is actually a 'back up' in case of drop outs

TV & Movies

Chef Joseph has a special connection to This Morning's Holly Willoughby

Who is This Morning guest chef Joseph Denison Carey? And how does he know Holly Willoughby?
There is a poppy selling scam online

Scammers sell fake poppies online as Royal British Legion send out warning

News

Idris Elba has confirmed the film adaptation of Luther has started filming

Luther movie starts filming as Idris Elba shares behind-the-scenes photos

TV & Movies

Gemma Oaten is now in Coronation Street

Who is Coronation Street's Gemma Oaten and what character did she play in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies

Here's how to get Holly Willoughby's dress today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her printed blue midi dress from Ghost
Sophie Monk is presenting Love Island Australia again

Who is Love Island Australia presenter Sophie Monk and how old is she?

TV & Movies

Where is Love Island Australia filmed?

Where is Love Island Australia season 3 being filmed?

TV & Movies

Love Island Australia is narrated by Eoghan McDermott

Who is the Love Island Australia narrator?

TV & Movies

Kevin the Carrot is back with a new friend, Ebanana Scrooge, for the 2021 Aldi Christmas advert

Aldi release Christmas advert starring Kevin the Carrot, Ebanana Scrooge and Marcus Radishford

Christmas

Kim Tate is leaving Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Kim Tate will return as part of shock storyline

TV & Movies

A woman has been slammed for charging £70 for a dinner at her wedding

Bride slammed for charging guests over £70 to eat at her wedding reception

Lifestyle

Amazon are selling a heated jumper perfect for the winter months

Shoppers go wild for heated jumper that's perfect for cold winter months

Lifestyle

Your need-to-know on Darren Barnet

Who plays Tag in Netflix's Love Hard and where have you seen him before?
Workers in Portugal now have new rights working from home

Portugal makes it illegal for your boss to text you after work

News