Stacey Solomon breastfeeds baby Rose in adorable new photos

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon has opened up about breastfeeding in a new photo of baby Rose.

Stacey Solomon has shared a string of adorable new photos of baby Rose this week.

The Loose Women star has been spending more time with her family after welcoming her second child with fiancé Joe Swash.

And capturing a sweet moment with her only daughter, Stacey told her Instagram followers: “Now we are having cuddles by the fire. It’s so warm.

Stacey Solomon shared a photo breastfeeding baby Rose. Picture: Instagram

“Where I have been hibernating up here so many of you have asked about the fireplace. It’s the best present I ever bought myself, I love it.”

Earlier in the day, 31-year-old Stacey was joined by Rex, two, in their Pickle cottage garden.

In one clip, Rex could be seen pushing baby Rose in her pram, before Stacey pushed him on the swing.

Stacey and Joe have been doing up their dream £1.2 million home since moving to Essex in April.

They have even started planning their Christmas decorations, more than two months before the big day.

Stacey Solomon enjoyed some time with Rex in her garden. Picture: Instagram

Stacey - who is also mum to 13-year-old Zachary and nine-year-old Leighton from previous relationships - revealed: "So excited for our first Christmas at pickle cottage and our first Christmas with our darling Rose."

Meanwhile, earlier this week Stacey delighted her fans with a string of gorgeous photos of baby Rose.

Alongside a series of images of the newborn sleeping, the mum-of-four wrote: “🥀 Good Morning 🥀 Sunday mornings watching you dream 😩 I wonder what you’re thinking of. Most likely how long until my boobs fill back up again 😂…

“I remember when I used to stare at my neighbours roses over the fence every morning 😂 Now I have my very own rose to stare at 🥲. We are so in love with you baby Rose 🌹.”

Joe quickly commented: “My girls ❤️,” while Stacey’s good friend Mrs Hinch said: “Absolutely beautiful ❤️ 🌹 ❤️,”

Someone else said: “I must admit, I see a lot of Rex in her. She’s a little cutie. Beautiful Rose 🌹,” while another fan added: “Aw look at her beautiful little face 😍😍.”