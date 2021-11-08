Stacey Solomon watches newborn baby Rose dreaming in heartwarming moment

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon welcomed newborn baby Rose into the world last month at her family home, Pickle Cottage, with Joe Swash.

Stacey Solomon, 32, looks mesmerised with her daughter Rose in a collection of adorable new images.

The Loose Women panelist said she was "so in love" with the sweet newborn as she snuggled up close to the little one over the weekend.

Joe Swash's fiancée posted three pictures of little Rose asleep while she faced her in the bed.

In the caption of the images, Stacey said she was wondering what her daughter was dreaming of.

Baby Rose had the sweetest smirk on her face as she snuggled close to Stacey. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The X Factor star joked that Rose was probably dreaming about "how long it would be until her boobs filled back up again".

Captioning the heartwarming moment on Instagram, Stacey wrote: "Good Morning. Sunday mornings watching you dream. I wonder what you’re thinking of. Most likely how long until my boobs fill back up again…

"I remember when I used to stare at my neighbours roses over the fence every morning. Now I have my very own rose to stare at."

She added: "We are so in love with you baby Rose."

Stacey Solomon said she was spending her Sunday morning watching Rose dreaming. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Later, Stacey shared a video on her Instagram story of Rose waking up, to which she added the caption: "And now she's awake. And probably thinking 'why are you so close mum? Have you been there this whole time you weirdo?' Does anyone else make these strange 'ooooo' nosies at their newborn? I don't know why I do it."

Stacey Solomon gave birth to Rose last month at their family home. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey and Joe welcomed Rose on October 4, which also happened to be the TV star's 32nd birthday.

The day after she gave birth at their family home, Pickle Cottage, Stacey announced the news to her fans online.

At the time, Stacey wrote that she, Joe and their children "loved her more than she could imagine".

Rose is both Joe and Stacey's first baby girl, both having welcomed boys from previous relationships and Rex together back in 2019.

