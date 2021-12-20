What films are on TV between Christmas and the New Year 2021?

Check out these amazing flicks showing on TV from now until the New Year. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

From James Bond to Disney's Coco to classic family films such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, here's everything showing on TV over the next couple of days.

The Christmas to New Year period is great for getting together with loved ones, sharing delicious food and, of course, settling down with a great film.

From today (December 30) until the New Year and after there are a number of movies showing across channels such as BBC One, ITV and Film4.

Whether you're looking for something you can watch with the kids – like Coco, Antz or Ice Age - or a classic – like the King and I, The Great Escape or Jumanji – there's a huge collection showing in the next couple of days.

To make your decision of what to watch easier, we've put all the films showing into a list.

30th December

How to Train Your Dragon: Legend of the Boneknapper Dragon

BBC One

10:30am

Antz

ITV2

10:50am

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Film4

11am

Little Women

Film4

1:25pm

The King and I

Channel 5

2:50pm

Ice Age

ITV2

3:10pm

The Secret Life of Pets

ITV2

4:50pm

Back to the Future Part III

ITV2

6:35pm

Ready Player One

BBC One

10:35pm

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Channel 4

6:45pm

Zootropolis

BBC One

1:45pm

The Jungle Book (2016)

BBC One

3:35pm

Judy

BBC Two

9pm

Despicable Me 3

ITV

12:30pm

Mean Girls

ITV2

9pm

Deep Impact

Channel 4

3:10pm

Mean Girls is the ultimate chic-flick for the festive period. Picture: Alamy

31st December: New Year's Eve

Coco

BBC One

2:40pm

Spectre

ITV

9pm

Space Jam

ITV2

10:05am

New Year's Eve

ITV2

4:05pm

Snow White & the Huntsman

ITV2

6:35pm

Pitch Perfect 2

31st December

9pm

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Channel 4

11:20am

The Great Escape

Channel 4

3:15pm

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Channel 4

6:45pm

Jumanji

Channel 5

12:40pm

Hook

Channel 5

2:50pm

Night at the Museum

Channel 5

5:35pm

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Channel 5

9:45am

The Secret Life of Pets 2

BBC One

10:55am

Mrs Doubtfire

Film4

4:10PM

Disney's Coco is the perfect family New Year's Eve film. Picture: Alamy

1st January: New Year's Day

The Sound of Music (1965)

BBC One

2:20pm

Porridge

BBC Two

6pm

Downtown Abbey

ITV

8:30pm

2nd January

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming

BBC One

9:30am

Paddington

BBC One

9:55am

Paddington 2

BBC One

11:20am

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

BBC One

2:20pm

A Star is Born (2018)

BBC One

11:50pm

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

ITV

2:15pm

3rd January

The Railway Children

BBC One

9:00am

Antz