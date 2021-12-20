What films are on TV between Christmas and the New Year 2021?

Check out these amazing flicks showing on TV from now until the New Year
Check out these amazing flicks showing on TV from now until the New Year. Picture: Alamy
From James Bond to Disney's Coco to classic family films such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, here's everything showing on TV over the next couple of days.

The Christmas to New Year period is great for getting together with loved ones, sharing delicious food and, of course, settling down with a great film.

From today (December 30) until the New Year and after there are a number of movies showing across channels such as BBC One, ITV and Film4.

Whether you're looking for something you can watch with the kids – like Coco, Antz or Ice Age - or a classic – like the King and I, The Great Escape or Jumanji – there's a huge collection showing in the next couple of days.

To make your decision of what to watch easier, we've put all the films showing into a list.

30th December

How to Train Your Dragon: Legend of the Boneknapper Dragon

  • BBC One
  • 10:30am

Antz

  • ITV2
  • 10:50am

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

  • Film4
  • 11am

Little Women

  • Film4
  • 1:25pm

The King and I

  • Channel 5
  • 2:50pm

Ice Age

  • ITV2
  • 3:10pm

The Secret Life of Pets

  • ITV2
  • 4:50pm

Back to the Future Part III

  • ITV2
  • 6:35pm

Ready Player One

  • BBC One
  • 10:35pm

Raiders of the Lost Ark

  • Channel 4
  • 6:45pm

Zootropolis

  • BBC One
  • 1:45pm

The Jungle Book (2016)

  • BBC One
  • 3:35pm

Judy

  • BBC Two
  • 9pm

Despicable Me 3

  • ITV
  • 12:30pm

Mean Girls

  • ITV2
  • 9pm

Deep Impact

  • Channel 4
  • 3:10pm
Mean Girls is the ultimate chic-flick for the festive period
Mean Girls is the ultimate chic-flick for the festive period. Picture: Alamy

31st December: New Year's Eve

Coco

  • BBC One
  • 2:40pm

Spectre

  • ITV
  • 9pm

Space Jam

  • ITV2
  • 10:05am

New Year's Eve

  • ITV2
  • 4:05pm

Snow White & the Huntsman

  • ITV2
  • 6:35pm

Pitch Perfect 2

  • 31st December
  • 9pm

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

  • Channel 4
  • 11:20am

The Great Escape

  • Channel 4
  • 3:15pm

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

  • Channel 4
  • 6:45pm

Jumanji

  • Channel 5
  • 12:40pm

Hook

  • Channel 5
  • 2:50pm

Night at the Museum

  • Channel 5
  • 5:35pm

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

  • Channel 5
  • 9:45am

The Secret Life of Pets 2

  • BBC One
  • 10:55am

Mrs Doubtfire

  • Film4
  • 4:10PM
Disney's Coco is the perfect family New Year's Eve film
Disney's Coco is the perfect family New Year's Eve film. Picture: Alamy

1st January: New Year's Day

The Sound of Music (1965)

  • BBC One
  • 2:20pm

Porridge

  • BBC Two
  • 6pm

Downtown Abbey

  • ITV
  • 8:30pm

2nd January

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming

  • BBC One
  • 9:30am

Paddington

  • BBC One
  • 9:55am

Paddington 2

  • BBC One
  • 11:20am

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

  • BBC One
  • 2:20pm

A Star is Born (2018)

  • BBC One
  • 11:50pm

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

  • ITV
  • 2:15pm

3rd January

The Railway Children

  • BBC One
  • 9:00am

Antz

  • ITV
  • 11:55am

