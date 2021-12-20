What films are on TV between Christmas and the New Year 2021?
20 December 2021, 14:05 | Updated: 20 December 2021, 14:07
From James Bond to Disney's Coco to classic family films such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, here's everything showing on TV over the next couple of days.
Listen to this article
The Christmas to New Year period is great for getting together with loved ones, sharing delicious food and, of course, settling down with a great film.
From today (December 30) until the New Year and after there are a number of movies showing across channels such as BBC One, ITV and Film4.
Whether you're looking for something you can watch with the kids – like Coco, Antz or Ice Age - or a classic – like the King and I, The Great Escape or Jumanji – there's a huge collection showing in the next couple of days.
- Terrifying reason you must water your Christmas tree daily
- Best Christmas movies to stream now on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon prime
- Home Alone fans can now stay in the McCallisters' house
To make your decision of what to watch easier, we've put all the films showing into a list.
30th December
How to Train Your Dragon: Legend of the Boneknapper Dragon
- BBC One
- 10:30am
Antz
- ITV2
- 10:50am
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
- Film4
- 11am
Little Women
- Film4
- 1:25pm
The King and I
- Channel 5
- 2:50pm
Ice Age
- ITV2
- 3:10pm
The Secret Life of Pets
- ITV2
- 4:50pm
Back to the Future Part III
- ITV2
- 6:35pm
Ready Player One
- BBC One
- 10:35pm
Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Channel 4
- 6:45pm
Zootropolis
- BBC One
- 1:45pm
The Jungle Book (2016)
- BBC One
- 3:35pm
Judy
- BBC Two
- 9pm
Despicable Me 3
- ITV
- 12:30pm
Mean Girls
- ITV2
- 9pm
Deep Impact
- Channel 4
- 3:10pm
31st December: New Year's Eve
Coco
- BBC One
- 2:40pm
Spectre
- ITV
- 9pm
Space Jam
- ITV2
- 10:05am
New Year's Eve
- ITV2
- 4:05pm
Snow White & the Huntsman
- ITV2
- 6:35pm
Pitch Perfect 2
- 31st December
- 9pm
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Channel 4
- 11:20am
The Great Escape
- Channel 4
- 3:15pm
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Channel 4
- 6:45pm
Jumanji
- Channel 5
- 12:40pm
Hook
- Channel 5
- 2:50pm
Night at the Museum
- Channel 5
- 5:35pm
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Channel 5
- 9:45am
The Secret Life of Pets 2
- BBC One
- 10:55am
Mrs Doubtfire
- Film4
- 4:10PM
1st January: New Year's Day
The Sound of Music (1965)
- BBC One
- 2:20pm
Porridge
- BBC Two
- 6pm
Downtown Abbey
- ITV
- 8:30pm
2nd January
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
- BBC One
- 9:30am
Paddington
- BBC One
- 9:55am
Paddington 2
- BBC One
- 11:20am
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- BBC One
- 2:20pm
A Star is Born (2018)
- BBC One
- 11:50pm
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- ITV
- 2:15pm
3rd January
The Railway Children
- BBC One
- 9:00am
Antz
- ITV
- 11:55am