Home Alone fans can now stay in the McCallisters' house

2 December 2021, 12:08

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Fans of Home Alone will be able to rent the McCallisters' family house for one night only.

Home Alone fans stay calm, but it is now possible to stay in the McCallisters' family home.

The original house from the 1990 film will be available to rent on Airbnb over the festive period.

According to the rental platform, anyone who is in the Chicago area on 12 December will be able to stay in the house for one night for just $25 (£19).

The Home Alone house is on Airbnb
The Home Alone house is on Airbnb. Picture: Airbnb
You can stay in the Home Alone house
You can stay in the Home Alone house. Picture: Airbnb

While the address has not yet been given, Airbnb states that up to four guests will be able to stay in the mansion.

Guests will be treated to a fully festive house, pizza and the chance to set up booby traps just like Kevin in the film.

A real-life tarantula will be hanging around, while there will also be a viewing of the latest movie Home Sweet Home Alone.

The Airbnb listing says: "You may not remember me as particularly accommodating but I've grown up, and I'd be happy to share my family home - my pizza, even - with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time."

In a statement, the platform said: "This season, fans are set to have their dreams come true with an overnight stay in the original Home Alone house.

The Home Alone house will be festively decorated
The Home Alone house will be festively decorated. Picture: Airbnb

"While the McCallisters are away on their annual trip (all of them but the pet tarantula, this time), four guests will get the opportunity to relive their favourite scenes from the holiday classic and let their inner eight-year-olds run free for the evening without the interruption of pesky intruders.

"Big brother Buzz McCallister will join thousands of hosts on Airbnb by opening the doors to his family's Chicago home as the ultimate gift this month."

Guests will have to follow the local COVID guidelines and are responsible for making their own way to Chicago.

Airbnb added that they will offer guests $1,000 in Airbnb travel credit if they have to cancel the stay due to coronavirus.

Find out more information on the Airbnb website here.

The blockbuster film famously starred Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister who was left behind when his family went on a festive trip to Paris.

