Last posting dates for Christmas delivery 2021: Royal Mail, Hermes, Parcel Forces and more

1 December 2021, 17:10

This is when you need to get your Christmas presents posted
This is when you need to get your Christmas presents posted. Picture: Getty
When are the last posting dates for Christmas delivery? Here's everything you need to know about the postal schedule from Royal Mail to Parcel Force.

Royal Mail, Hermes and Parcel Forces are among the postal services who have revealed their Christmas 2021 shipping schedule.

This includes the last posting dates for the festive period – very important dates for people wanting to make sure a card or gift reaches a loved one in time.

Due to ongoing restrictions caused by the pandemic and high demand around the Christmas period, it is more important than ever to make sure you're sending your deliveries with plenty of time.

To make things easier, we've pulled together the last delivery dates over Christmas 2021 for Royal Mail, Hermes and more:

Most postage services are urging customers to get in early with their Christmas post to avoid delays
Most postage services are urging customers to get in early with their Christmas post to avoid delays. Picture: Alamy

Hermes

  • Monday 20th December: Last day for Hermes courier collection
  • Midday Tuesday 21st December: Last day to send a standard delivery parcel from Hermes ParcelShop or locker by 12 noon
  • Midday Wednesday 22nd December: Last day to send a next-day delivery parcel from Hermes ParcelShop or locker by 12 noon

Statement from Hermes: "Hermes has revealed its 2021 Christmas courier deadlines. If you want your gifts to arrive before Christmas, make a note today. Senders are advised to leave plenty of time before the big day to avoid disappointment. For your gifts to arrive before Christmas, make a note today."

Royal Mail

International Economy

  • Monday 13 September: All non-European destinations (except South Africa, Canada, Middle and Far East, USA)
  • Friday 15 October: Middle and Far East, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa
  • Monday 1 November: Canada and USA
  • Friday 26 November: Cyprus, Eastern Europe, Greece, Iceland, Malta, Turkey
  • Monday 29: November Western Europe

International Standard and International Tracking and Signature Services

  • Wednesday 1 December: Caribbean
  • Monday 6 December: Australia, Greece, Italy, New Zealand and Portugal
  • Wednesday 8 December: Africa, Central and South America, Asia, Far and Middle East
  • Friday 10 December: Cyprus, Malta and Sweden
  • Saturday 11 December: Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia), Turkey
  • Monday 13 December: Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Poland and USA
  • Thursday 16 December: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland

UK Inland Services

  • Friday 17 December: Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy
  • Saturday 18 December: 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For, Royal Mail 48
  • Tuesday 21 December: 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail 24, Royal Mail Tracked 48
  • Wednesday 22 December: Royal Mail Tracked 24
  • Thursday 23 December: Special Delivery Guaranteed

Statement from Royal Mail: "Allow plenty of time for posting. Please post items and gifts for Christmas early, particularly for International deliveries. Ongoing Covid restrictions, reduced air and freight capacity, high volumes and winter weather conditions are all impacting transportation and local delivery across the globe."

Royal Mail say 'ongoing Covid restrictions, reduced air and freight capacity, high volumes and winter weather conditions' will impact Christmas deliveries
Royal Mail say 'ongoing Covid restrictions, reduced air and freight capacity, high volumes and winter weather conditions' will impact Christmas deliveries. Picture: Getty

Parcel Force

  • Thursday 23rd December: Next day services
  • Wednesday 22nd December: Two-day services

Statement from Parcel Force: "Please note these last posting dates are a guide only and are subject to change. Please check parcelforce.com/service-updates for the latest information on our services and parcelforce.com/coronavirus for information on how we are responding to the Covid-19 situation as a business."

UPS

22nd November 2021 - 24th December 2021: UPS Standard shipments may require an additional day in transit

29th November 2021 - 7th January 2022: UPS Express deliveries planned for 10:30am will be delivered by 12:00pm & UPS Express deliveries planned for 12:00pm will be delivered by 2:00pm

UPS Saturday Express deliveries on 4th December, 11th December and 18th December will be delivered by 2:00pm

  • 27th December 2021, Christmas Day (Substitute Day): No pick-ups or deliveries
  • 28th December 2021, Boxing Day ( Substitute Day): No Pick-Ups or deliveries

Statement from UPS: "It always helps to shop and ship early during the holiday season. For a quick recommendation of which services to use, and for detailed planning, get a quote."

