Best Christmas movies to stream now on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon prime

Here's how to watch your favourite Christmas films online. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

The ultimate guide to the best Christmas movies: How to watch Elf, The Holiday, Home Alone and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It’s that time of year again when we’re all ready to put on a pair of fluffy socks, grab a cup of hot chocolate and settle in front of the TV.

For any one feeling extra festive this year, there are plenty of Christmas films ready and waiting for you online.

In fact, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus have a huge variety of all your favourite movies, including Elf, The Holiday, Polar Express and even A Muppet Christmas Carol.

You can watch The Grinch on Amazon Prime. Picture: Alamy

And if you were wondering where you could catch all the classics this Christmas, one Twitter user came up with a handy guide to make things a little bit easier.

Alongside a picture showing a list of festive films, the account wrote: “A handy guide to what Christmas movies are on what apps.”

A handy guide to what Christmas movies are on what apps 🎅🏻🎄⛄️ pic.twitter.com/CqUELIW47q — 🖤 𝕊𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕙 🖤 (@Hinder_Surprise) November 24, 2021

Check out the full list of Christmas films and apps to watch them on below:

Christmas films to watch on Netflix

Christmas Chronicles

Klaus

Elf Pets

Jingle Jangle

Christmas Break In

48 Christmas Wishes

A Cinderella Story Christmas wish

A Boy Called Christmas

Happy Holidays from Madagascar

Trolls Holiday

Unaccompanied Minors

White Christmas

The Holiday

Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday

Angela’s Christmas

Let it Snow

You can watch Home Alone 2 on Amazon Prime and Disney+. Picture: Alamy

Christmas films to watch on Amazon Prime

It’s A Wonderful Life

Elf

The Polar Express

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Die Hard

Jingle all the Way

The Grinch

Christmas with the Kranks

The Nightmare before Christmas

Home Alone

A Christmas Story

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

The Santa Clause

Jack Frost

A Bad Mom’s Christmas

Peppe Christmas

Ernst Saves Christmas

A Christmas Carol

Home Alone 2

Deck the Halls

Arthur Christmas

Fred Claus

4 Christmas

Miracle on 34th Street

Mickey Once Upon a Christmas

Smurfs Christmas Carol

The Santa Clause 2

Home Alone 3

Santa Clause 3

The Star

Curious George A Very Monkey Christmas

A Muppet Christmas Carol

A Flintstone Christmas Carol

Prancer

Yogi’s First Christmas

Casper’s 1st Christmas

A Fairly Odd Christmas

Babes in Toyland

Christmas films to watch on Disney+