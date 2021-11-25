Best Christmas movies to stream now on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon prime

It’s that time of year again when we’re all ready to put on a pair of fluffy socks, grab a cup of hot chocolate and settle in front of the TV.

For any one feeling extra festive this year, there are plenty of Christmas films ready and waiting for you online.

In fact, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus have a huge variety of all your favourite movies, including Elf, The Holiday, Polar Express and even A Muppet Christmas Carol.

You can watch The Grinch on Amazon Prime
You can watch The Grinch on Amazon Prime. Picture: Alamy

And if you were wondering where you could catch all the classics this Christmas, one Twitter user came up with a handy guide to make things a little bit easier.

Alongside a picture showing a list of festive films, the account wrote: “A handy guide to what Christmas movies are on what apps.”

Check out the full list of Christmas films and apps to watch them on below:

Christmas films to watch on Netflix

  • Christmas Chronicles
  • Klaus
  • Elf Pets
  • Jingle Jangle
  • Christmas Break In
  • 48 Christmas Wishes
  • A Cinderella Story Christmas wish
  • A Boy Called Christmas
  • Happy Holidays from Madagascar
  • Trolls Holiday
  • Unaccompanied Minors
  • White Christmas
  • The Holiday
  • Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday
  • Angela’s Christmas
  • Let it Snow
You can watch Home Alone 2 on Amazon Prime and Disney+
You can watch Home Alone 2 on Amazon Prime and Disney+. Picture: Alamy

Christmas films to watch on Amazon Prime

  • It’s A Wonderful Life
  • Elf
  • The Polar Express
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • Die Hard
  • Jingle all the Way
  • The Grinch
  • Christmas with the Kranks
  • The Nightmare before Christmas
  • Home Alone
  • A Christmas Story
  • Mickey’s Christmas Carol
  • The Santa Clause
  • Jack Frost
  • A Bad Mom’s Christmas
  • Peppe Christmas
  • Ernst Saves Christmas
  • A Christmas Carol
  • Home Alone 2
  • Deck the Halls
  • Arthur Christmas
  • Fred Claus
  • 4 Christmas
  • Miracle on 34th Street
  • Mickey Once Upon a Christmas
  • Smurfs Christmas Carol
  • The Santa Clause 2
  • Home Alone 3
  • Santa Clause 3
  • The Star
  • Curious George A Very Monkey Christmas
  • A Muppet Christmas Carol
  • A Flintstone Christmas Carol
  • Prancer
  • Yogi’s First Christmas
  • Casper’s 1st Christmas
  • A Fairly Odd Christmas
  • Babes in Toyland

Christmas films to watch on Disney+

  • The Santa Clause 2
  • The Santa Clause 3
  • Home Alone 2
  • Home Alone 3
  • Jingle All The Way 2
  • Once Upon a Snowman
  • Arendelle Castle Yule Log
  • A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
  • Babes in Toyland
  • Beauty & the Beast the Enchanted Christmas
  • Decorating Disney Holiday Magic
  • Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  • Disney Channel Holiday House Party
  • Disney Channel Epic Holiday Showdown
  • Ernest Saves Christmas
  • Home Alone 4

