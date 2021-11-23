Beautiful festive Christmas wreaths available to buy now, masterclasses and ideas to make your own

Is there anything more Christmassy than a beautiful wreath? Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

One of the best things about Christmas decorations is that you can be as creative as you like or keep things traditional - and that goes for your festive wreath, too

Christmas is on the way - but while some people think it is too early to get the tree out of the loft, it's definitely not too early for a wreath!

The foliage-heavy decorations can make even the drabbest front door look jolly, and this year there are more new designs, colours and textures available than ever before.

We've picked out some of our favourites that will suit all budgets, from a cute Disney design to an OTT showstopper that will give gin lovers a fantastic festive G&T every day in December!

Want to have a crack at making your own?

This mum saved hundreds by making her own bauble wreath out of a pool noodle and old Christmas decorations.

There are also lots of wreath making masterclasses happening over the next few weeks, so why not get a group of pals together and make a night of it?

Wreath Making Masterclasses at the Old Brewery, Greenwich

The wreath making masterclass is £50 a person. Picture: Young's Brewery

Learn the art of wreath making at Young's Greenwich pub the Old Brewery, with a guided masterclass hosted by local florist Betts & Twine.

Taking place from 7pm-10:30pm, arrive to a glass of bubbles to get the creative juices flowing, before diving into a guided class to make your very own wreath.

Priced at £50 per person, classes will take place on 30th November, 8th, and 15th December. Booking in advance is essential.

For more information, visit oldbrewerygreenwich.com

Arighi Bianchi

A top trend for 2021 is to hang wreaths indoors, too. Picture: Arighi Bianchi

Leading interiors store Arighi Bianchi told Heart that a big trend for Christmas 2021 was taking wreaths from their traditional front door location and placing them all over the home.

And with loads of new textures and colours now available, there is bound to be a design or two that you'd love to give pride of place in the living room or even your bedroom.

See their full range at Arighi Bianchi





Light up star wreath

This battery powered wreath is really cute. Picture: Lights4Fun

This cute light up wreath can be hung outside or in the window, and has a timer function which means it won't drain its three AAA batteries too quickly!

Where to buy: Lights4Fun, £19.99

Edinburgh Gin drinkable wreath

This wreath looks gorgeous - and helps makes delicious drinks, too! Picture: Edinburgh Gin

December is known as the season to 'eat drink and be merry' for a reason - it can be undeniably boozy.

If you're the kind of person who loves having a boozy advent calendar, then this wreath from Edinburgh Gin might appeal.

It is adorned with a variety of dried fruits, herbs and spices that you can use to jazz up a G&T - dried oranges and apple slices, bay leaves, ginger and cinnamon.

Every wreath comes with a bottle of Edinburgh Gin’s Christmas Gin which is flavoured with a unique blend of seasonal botanicals, including frankincense and myrrh!

Where to buy: Edinburgh Gin, £140

Zing Flowers

Yuletide Spice is available for nationwide delivery from Zing Flowers. Picture: Zing Flowers

Perfect for giving as a festive gift or just a treat for yourself, this glorious wreath conjures up the aromas of the Christmas season with dried clementines, orange slices and cinnamon sticks alongside eucalyptus and pine cones.

Where to buy: Zing Flowers, £44.98

Disney

This Disney wreath is so cute and festive. Picture: Tesco

If you are as mad about Mickey Mouse as you are about Christmas, then this wreath is perfect for you!

It has two 'ears' and loads of colourful baubles to set a jolly tone from your front door onwards - or anywhere, really!

Where to buy: Tesco, £14

B&M

These stunning wreaths won't break the bank. Picture: B&M

Wreaths don't need to be green, or feature holly berries! These modern designs would look great in a more contemporary festive setting.

Blush Eucalyptus, £10

Gold Opulence, £20

Both available in store at B&M