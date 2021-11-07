Best boozy advent calendars for Christmas 2021: Gin, wine, prosecco, and more

7 November 2021, 21:41

We've picked out some of the best boozy advent calendars for Christmas 2021
Picture: Heart
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Just because you're not a child doesn't mean you can't have an advent calendar - especially when there are brilliant boozy ones like this available!

The Premium Gin Advent Calendar from Drinks by the Dram

There's a generous 30ml wax sealed dram of gin behind every window
Picture: Drinks by the Dram

Countdown to Christmas with 24 specially selected gins presented in generous 30ml wax-sealed drams.

Behind each window is an Incredible craft gin from some of the world’s best distilleries.

You'll be discovering 24 different gins from 21 distilleries from nine different countries - make sure you've got enough tonic in!

Where to buy: Master of Malt, £84.95

That Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar

There are some very exciting gins in this calendar
Picture: That Boutique-y Gin Company

That Boutique-y Gin Company and Drinks By The Dram join festive forces to bring you 24 drams of gin discovery.

Be ready to challenge your tastebuds with their special festive chocolate orange gin, and keep an eye out for their award winning Moonshot Gin, with botanicals that have been to the stratosphere and back!

Where to buy: Master of Malt, £49.95

READ NOW: The best beer and ale advent calendars for Christmas 2021

Wine Selection Advent Calendar

Aldi's wine advent calendar usually sells out, so get in early
Picture: Aldi

Aldi's sell-out wine advent calendar is back!

Behind each of the 24 doors sits one of a mix of miniature bottles of some of Aldi’s best-loved wines. Each bottle is 187.5ml (or 200ml for sparkling), perfect for enjoying with dinner, or to ease you in to wrapping presents.

Where to buy: Aldi, £49.99, in store and online

The Vodka Explorer Advent Calendar

This stylish calendar would make a lovely gift
Picture: Drinks by the Dram

Drinks by the Dram have gathered some of the finest and most exciting vodkas from around the world to help you countdown to Christmas.

Among their selection is a Californian vodka, a marmalade expression and even a vodka made from chardonnay grapes.

Where to buy: Master of Malt, £99.95

Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar

There is a 200ml bottle of sparkling wine behind every door
Picture: Aldi

There are five varieties of Aldi's much-loved sparkling wine in 200ml bottles waiting behind each of advent calendar window.

  • Prosecco Extra Dry
  • Sparkling Pinot Grigio Extra Dry
  • Sparkling Rosé Extra Dry
  • Sparkling Moscato
  • Sparkling Pinot Grigio Rosé Extra Dry

This is definitely a very glam way to count down to the big day!

Where to buy: Aldi, £59.99, in store and online

The Whisky Explorer Advent Calendar

There are 24 different whiskies from around the world waiting behind the doors
Picture: Drinks by the Dram

Another gem from Drinks by the Dram, this calendar gives you 24 chances to discover incredible whiskies.

It's crammed full of whiskies from around the world, from Scottish special reserves to brilliant bourbons.

Your tastebuds will have visited some of the best distilleries in the world by the time Christmas Day arrives!

Where to buy: Master of Malt, £99.95

Haysmith's Gin Advent Calendar

The calendar will look very festive in the run up to Christmas Day
Picture: Aldi

There are 24 minature bottles of Aldi's award-winning Haysmith's gin behind each door.

You'll be getting a selection of...

  • London Dry Gin - 5cl -  40% ABV
  • Rhubarb & Ginger Gin - 5cl -  40% ABV
  • Sloe Gin - 5cl -  29% ABV
  • Seville Orange & Persian Lime Gin - 5cl - 40% ABV
  • Raspberry & Redcurrant Pink Gin - 5cl -  40% ABV
  • Spiced Plum & Clementine Gin - 5cl -  40% ABV

Where to buy: Aldi, £69.99, in store and online

