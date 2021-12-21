Emma Watson in tears as she reunites with Rupert Grint in Harry Potter reunion trailer

By Naomi Bartram

The first trailer for the Harry Potter reunion has just dropped - and it looks amazing.

Harry Potter fans rejoice, because the reunion trailer has finally dropped.

In a nod to the franchise’s 20th anniversary, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson got together to reminisce about the magical movie.

The pre-recorded documentary - titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts - is set to air on Sky on New Year's Day. And if the first-look trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to get very emotional.

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint reunited for the Harry Potter trailer. Picture: HBO Max

In the video, the main trio and all their former co-stars gather at the Warner Bros Studio Tour London to look at the original sets.

During one particularly sweet moment, Emma, 31, who played Hermione in the series, can be seen crying as she chatted with on-screen boyfriend Rupert, 33.

"It's a strong bond that we'll always have," Rupert says, adding: "We're family. We'll always be part of each other's lives."

Emma adds: ''When things get really dark, and times are really hard, there's something about Harry Potter that makes life richer.”

Harry Potter himself Daniel, 32, also speaks fondly of his time in the film, telling the camera: "The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done.

Daniel, Emma and Rupert reunited for the Harry Potter anniversary special. Picture: HBO Max

"And there's something so joyous about seeing everyone and being like, 'It wasn't'."

After the trailer dropped, fans of the show haven’t been able to hide their excitement, with one writing on Twitter: “I am not emotionally ready for this. #ReturnToHogwarts”

“I JUST CAN'T I'M SOBBING,” said another, while a third added: “I'm crying, you're crying, we all are crying.”

Elsewhere, Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy, can be seen hugging his old friends, while Helena Bonham Carter (who played Bellatrix Lestrange) also makes an appearance.

She recalls the scene in which Watson's Hermione Granger uses Polyjuice Potion to transform herself into Bellatrix.

The special episode will feature Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) and Bonnie Wright (Ginnie Weasley).

Tom Felton is also in the new Harry Potter special. Picture: HBO Max

HBO Max writes: "The invitation you've been waiting for has arrived. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is coming to HBO Max on New Year's Day.

"Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered 20 years ago this year.

“The retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.

"The highly-anticipated retrospective will be a capstone event of the holiday season, dropping as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, on HBO Max."