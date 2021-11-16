The ultimate Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone quiz

Only true fans will get full marks! Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

As Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone marks 20 years since it was first released into theatres, we're testing how well you remember the first film instalment.

On this day 20 years ago, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was released into UK cinemas, kick-starting one of the world's most successful film franchises.

Seven more films followed the first instalment, and the series eventually came to an end in 2011 with the final chapter, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will hold a special place in many people's hearts as it is where the journey started – but how well do you think you remember the hit flick?

Take our ultimate quiz below to reveal if you are a real fan or not...