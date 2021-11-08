Harry Potter bosses 'planning secret cast reunion show' to mark 20th anniversary

By Alice Dear

Harry Potter's beloved cast will reportedly gather together for a one-off special show where they relive their time filming the iconic film series.

Daniel Radcliffe, 32, Emma Watson, 31, Rupert Grint, 33, could be reuniting for a special cast reunion show later this month.

This is according to reports who claim the cast of the Harry Potter films have been invited to come together to film a on-off special.

Harry Potter fans could be treated to a very exciting surprise later this year to mark 20 years since the first film instalment, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was released.

A source told The Sun that the proposed show is "shrouded in secrecy" as bosses attempt to "lock in talent".

The publication report that the special reunion will be filmed at Warner Bros Studio Tour in London, and that invitations are being sent out to cast to get involved.

A source said: "The proposed show is being shrouded in secrecy as franchise bosses want to get talent locked in first.

"It would be amazing if they pull it off and they have offered big money to the cast to reunite.

"Many of the actors have moved on, but the movies launched them to superstardom."

They added that organisers of the event are "hopeful it will happen" because the actors have "fond memories" of filming the movie series.

The publication reported that the show will see the cast recreate their favourite Harry Potter scenes, including the first time Hermione, Ron and Harry boarded the Hogwarts Express as well as the Yule Ball.

It has been suggested that the reunion has been inspired by the Friends reunion, which was a huge success and a hit with fans.

Fans are expected to be thrilled by the reported reunion, especially when this month marks two decades since we first saw Ron, Hermione and Harry on the big screen.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was released in November 2001, and was the first of eight films made from the seven books by J.K. Rowling.

The movies launched the careers of Emma, Rupert and Daniel, who all made millions from their parts in the films.

According to reports, Rupert made around $30million for the final two films - The Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2 – and could have even made up to $70million for playing Ron for 10 years.

Emma, on the other hand, is said to have pocketed $60million over the decade of films.

Daniel reportedly took home the most money, with $100million being the reported figure for his role of Harry in the eight films.

