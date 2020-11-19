Prisoner of Azkaban voted best Harry Potter film

The third Harry Potter film has been voted the best... Picture: Warner Bros.

Which is the best Harry Potter film? A new poll has found that the third instalment is the most popular of the franchise - but do you agree?

With the cold settling in and many of us spending increasing amounts of time at home, there's no better time to rediscover our old favourite films.

One of our favourite franchises to watch with the family - particularly around Christmas time - is undoubtedly Harry Potter, and a new poll on the public favourite of these films is sure to get your kids debating.

The film sees Harry, Ron and Hermione enter their third year of Hogwarts. Picture: Warner Bros.

Fans on Ranker voted for Prisoner of Azkaban - the third instalment and only film where Voldemort doesn't make an appearance.

The film sees Harry, Ron and Hermione enter their third year at Hogwarts, and is centred around the escape of Sirius Black from wizard prison Azkaban.

Sirius is at first thought to have been the one who betrayed Harry's parents to the Dark Lord, but the end reveals it was actually Peter Pettigrew - disguised as Ron's rat Scabbers.

The 2004 film was directed by Alfonso Cuaron, and features Gary Oldman David Thewlis as Sirius Black and Remus Lupin respectively.

Gary Oldman played Sirius Black in the franchise. Picture: Warner Bros.

The second most popular film in the ranking is the final instalment - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 - which sees Harry's final explosive showdown with Voldemort.

The full ranking is below:

1.Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

2.Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2

3.Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

4.Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

5.Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

6.Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

7.Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

8.Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow - Part 1

