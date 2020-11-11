Harry Potter star Rupert Grint shares first picture of baby daughter and reveals unusual name

Rupert Grint has shared a photo of his baby. Picture: PA/Instagram/Rupert Grint

By Polly Foreman

Rupert Grint welcomed his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome earlier this year.

Rupert Grint has joined Instagram to share the first photo of his baby daughter, while also revealing her unusual name.

The Harry Potter star, 32, who played Ron Weasley in the franchise, welcomed his baby daughter in May with longterm girlfriend Georgia Groome, 28 - but the pair have remained very private about their family life and opted not to share her name or photo.

However, the actor has now announced that they have called her Wednesday, writing: "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert".

Despite being on the social media platform for less than 24 hours, Rupert has already amassed a whopping 1.1million followers.

Among those congratulating him was Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, who wrote: "Welcome Weasley , it’s about time. Love to Wednesday xx".

Rupert and Georgia have been together since 2011. Picture: Getty

Rupert and Georgia - who is known for her starring role in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging - have been dating since 2011, and released a statement about the birth of their baby in May.

It read: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl.

Rupert played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films. Picture: Warner Bros.

"We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

Rupert previously opened up about his desires to start a family in an interview with the Guardian, saying: "Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn't feel like I'm there yet and I don't know what the future holds. I'm just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens.

"I'd like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

