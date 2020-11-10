Bride considers banning 7-year-old nephew from wedding over wearing Spider-Man costume

10 November 2020, 12:59

A woman has said she doesn't want her nephew at her wedding. Picture: Getty Images

A woman has threatened to un-invite her autistic nephew from her wedding because he wants to wear a Spider-Man costume in the photos.

A bride has sparked backlash after revealing she's banned her nephew from wearing a Spider-Man costume to her wedding.

The anonymous woman took to Reddit to explain that her sister's seven-year-old son - who has autism - was set to be a ring bearer at her ceremony.

However, the bride’s sister recently called to say her son was 'going through a phase' of refusing to wear anything other than his Spider-Man costume.

She said he has even been wearing it to school so would be wearing it to the wedding as well.

A bride has said she doesn't want her nephew to ruin her wedding photos. Picture: Getty Images

"I tell her absolutely not,” the bride said, continuing: “I don’t care if he wears it during the reception, but I do not want Spider-Man walking down the aisle at my wedding and in all my photos.

"I said if she cannot get him into something at least semi-formal, she can make arrangements for him to have a babysitter during the ceremony."

The woman added: "She huffed at me and told me I was being a complete bridezilla and 'banning an autistic child from my wedding'.

"I'm not 'banning' him, I'm just insisting he wear normal clothes. She comes back, telling me I was essentially banning him because of his autism."

She said that while her fiancé is backing her up, her sister and her husband have since threatened to boycott the wedding altogether.

The post has since gained thousands of comments, with people split over the bride’s decision.

One person wrote: "You are the one that has to deal with the fallout from this. This will change your relationship with your sister and her husband. If they don't go to the wedding, word will get around that you 'banned' your nephew."

"Is it worth the fallout, for like two or three photos?" asked another reader, while a third pointed out. "Nobody, not even a child in a funny outfit is going to steal the show, people will all still be looking at the bride."

A fourth person added: "Having a superhero for your ring bearer will make her wedding far more interesting and memorable for everyone, as will providing an inclusive opportunity for a kid who already gets left out a lot. It’s a strategic error."

