Good Morning Britain fans spot barista running away from the camera after realising she's on TV

GMB viewers were left chuckling after a panicked woman was spotted running away.

Good Morning Britain viewers were left in stitches this week when a startled barista tried to escape the camera.

The moment came during a segment in Newport, Wales, where reporter Nick Dixon was discussing businesses reopening in the country after a two week circuit breaker lockdown.

As Nick spoke to the camera, a coffee shop barista could be seen in the background preparing a hot drink.

But when she heard the reporter's voice and realised she was on camera, the anonymous woman tried to dash out of the shot.

A woman fled from the camera on GMB. Picture: ITV

Obviously, it didn’t take viewers long to notice her very swift exit, with many taking to Twitter to share their amusement.

"The coffee-making woman just made me howl,” said one person, while another wrote: "Laughing at this woman on #gmb #goodmorningbritain who realised she was on camera too late."

Another said: That woman in the cafe soon ran when she realised she was on camera [laughing emojis] #gmb ".

While a fourth added: "That girl was making a coffee and ran off [laughing emojis] #gmb ".

This comes as Wales came out of lockdown this week, with businesses allowed to gradually reopen and residents now permitted to travel anywhere within the country.

Two households are allowed to form a support bubble, while pubs, restaurants and bars can also welcome customers back.

The country entered a two-week fire-break lockdown on October 23 which came to an end on November 9.

Meanwhile, England is now heading into week two of the month-long lockdown set out by Boris Johnson earlier this month.

All ‘non essential’ shops have been forced to close, as well as hospitality and leisure venues.

The prime minister announced the new measures last Saturday, warning that a failure to act quickly would be a ‘medical and moral disaster’ for the NHS amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

He said he was ‘truly, truly sorry’ for the impact on businesses which will not be able to open again until at least December 2.

