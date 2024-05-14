Bobby Brazier, 20, pictured kissing MAFS star Ella Morgan, 29, at BAFTAs afterparty
14 May 2024, 10:48 | Updated: 14 May 2024, 14:52
EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier was seen getting very close to Married At First Sight bride Ella Morgan during the afterparty.
Listen to this article
Bobby Brazier, 20, and Ella Morgan, 29, have sparked romance rumours after they were pictured passionately kissing at a BAFTAS afterparty earlier this week.
The Strictly Come Dancing finalist and EastEnders actor was reportedly seen flirting with the reality star at the bar of the Royal Festival Hall before they started locking lips.
A partygoer said: “Bobby and Ella were going for it, it was a proper snog and he went back a couple of times for more."
They added: “They were sharing flirty banter and then they pulled each other to one side for a snog by the bar. Later, they had their arms wrapped around each other for another snog, too.”
In pictures obtained by The Sun, the pair can be seen embracing and kissing, with the publication claiming people "couldn't take their eyes off them".
- READ MORE: EastEnders fans say Jade Goody would be 'so proud' as son Bobby makes debut
- READ MORE: Nathanial Valentino says Married At First Sight 'broke him' as Ella Morgan's 'affair' is revealed
- READ MORE: Married At First Sight's JJ hits back at transphobic comments as he re-enters experiment with Ella
It is currently unknown whether Bobby and Ella are a couple, however, the former MAFS participant is reportedly due to star in the new series of Celebs Go Dating.
Ella first found fame on Married At First Sight UK in 2023 where she made history as the first transgender participant to take part in the hit reality show.
She was initially matched up with Nathanial by the experts, but left the show after their romance struggled to blossom. Later, she returned to the series with another groom, JJ Slater, after connecting during their time in the experiment.
The pair later split amicably at final vows, with the groom going on to spark up a relationship with Katie Price.
Bobby, who has played Freddie Slater on EastEnders since 2022, was previously linked to his Strictly co-star Ellie Leach, 23, earlier this year.
- READ MORE: Bobby Brazier opens up about his losing mum Jade Goody
- READ MORE: Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier says he only knows his mum ‘through other people’s memories’
- READ MORE: Jade Goody's son Bobby has signed a modelling contract, reveals proud dad Jeff Brazier