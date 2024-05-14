Bobby Brazier, 20, pictured kissing MAFS star Ella Morgan, 29, at BAFTAs afterparty

Are Bobby Brazier and Ella Morgan the new celebrity couple? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier was seen getting very close to Married At First Sight bride Ella Morgan during the afterparty.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bobby Brazier, 20, and Ella Morgan, 29, have sparked romance rumours after they were pictured passionately kissing at a BAFTAS afterparty earlier this week.

The Strictly Come Dancing finalist and EastEnders actor was reportedly seen flirting with the reality star at the bar of the Royal Festival Hall before they started locking lips.

A partygoer said: “Bobby and Ella were going for it, it was a proper snog and he went back a couple of times for more."

They added: “They were sharing flirty banter and then they pulled each other to one side for a snog by the bar. Later, they had their arms wrapped around each other for another snog, too.”

Bobby Brazier attended the BAFTA Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall with EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Alamy

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the pair can be seen embracing and kissing, with the publication claiming people "couldn't take their eyes off them".

It is currently unknown whether Bobby and Ella are a couple, however, the former MAFS participant is reportedly due to star in the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

Married At First Sight's Ella was previously with JJ, who is now dating Katie Price. Picture: Instagram/ Ella Morgan - JJ Slater

Ella first found fame on Married At First Sight UK in 2023 where she made history as the first transgender participant to take part in the hit reality show.

She was initially matched up with Nathanial by the experts, but left the show after their romance struggled to blossom. Later, she returned to the series with another groom, JJ Slater, after connecting during their time in the experiment.

The pair later split amicably at final vows, with the groom going on to spark up a relationship with Katie Price.

Bobby Brazier was previously said to be dating his Strictly Come Dancing co-star Ellie Leach. Picture: Alamy

Bobby, who has played Freddie Slater on EastEnders since 2022, was previously linked to his Strictly co-star Ellie Leach, 23, earlier this year.