Who is Bobby Brazier?

Bobby Brazier has had a varied career so far. Picture: Getty/BBC

By Hope Wilson

What does Bobby Brazier do, who are his parents and is he in a relationship?

Bobby Brazier, 20, has had a varied career so far despite his young age.

The actor has just landed a major role in EastEnders playing Freddie Slater, and is set to stay on our TV screens for a long time to come.

With a background in modelling and some very famous parents, it's no wonder Bobby has done so much in such a short period.

What is Bobby Brazier's job, who are his family and is he dating anyone? Here's everything you need to know.

Bobby Brazier has become a regular on TV. Picture: Getty

What is Bobby Brazier's job?

Bobby started his working life as a model, partnering with brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger.

In 2022 he began his acting career with a starring role in EastEnders.

The actor plays Freddie Slater, son of EastEnders legend Little Mo Mitchell. In his most recent storyline, Freddie discovered that his biological father was not Billy Mitchell, but instead Graham Foster.

For his performance in the show, Bobby has been longlisted for the Rising Star award at the 28th National Television Awards.

Bobby Brazier has been in EastEnders since 2022. Picture: BBC

Who are Bobby Brazier's mum and dad?

Bobby Brazier is the eldest son of Big Brother icon Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier.

Jade passed away in 2009 after a well documented battle with cervical cancer. The EastEnders favourite has opened up about how he struggles to have his own memories of his mum.

In an interview with The Times Bobby said: "I guess I know my mum through other people’s memories of my mum.

"Maybe memories of memories. I’m always being told about her and what she meant to people."

Bobby and his brother Freddie were raised by their father Jeff and his wife Kate Dwyer until their split in 2022.

Jade Goody and Jeff Brazier are Bobby Brazier's parents. Picture: Alamy

Who is Bobby Brazier's brother?

Bobby Brazier has a younger brother called Freddie who was born in 2004.

The siblings are very close and earlier this year they took part in a memorial walk to remember their mother.

Freddie Brazier and Bobby Brazier are close siblings. Picture: Getty

Who is Bobby Brazier dating?

It is not known if Bobby Brazier is in a relationship, however the actor has previously dated model, Liberty Love.

The couple documented their relationship on social media, however after their split, they deleted all images of the other on Instagram.

Bobby Brazier pictured with former girlfriend Liberty Love. Picture: Getty

