EastEnders sign Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier as they recast role

22 July 2022, 09:06 | Updated: 22 July 2022, 09:11

Bobby Brazier has joined the cast of EastEnders
Bobby Brazier has joined the cast of EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Getty Images/Instagram

Jade Goody's son Bobby Brazier said he's 'really excited' to join the cast of EastEnders.

Congratulations are in order because Bobby Brazier has landed a role in EastEnders.

Jade Goody’s eldest son will make his debut in the BBC soap this autumn playing the role of Freddie Slater, who is the son of Little Mo Slater and Graham Foster.

Freddie was last seen in Walford in 2006 and was originally played by twins Alex Kilby and Tom Kilby.

Bobby, 19, is no stranger to TV stardom as he is the son of presenter Jeff Brazier, 43, and the late Jade Goody who died of cervical cancer in 2009 at the age of 27.

Bobby Brazier has joined EastEnders
Bobby Brazier has joined EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Jeff - who also shares son Freddie, 17, with Jade - shared his excitement at Bobby’s new job, as he shared on Instagram: “Proud of @bobbybrazier joining @bbceastenders 😘

“He has been gifted an opportunity and he is grabbing it with both hands with a great attitude and respect.

“Little confusing for us that his name is Freddie but we’ll get used to it!

“From what I’ve heard over the past month or so it sounds like he is a part of a great team. I’m so excited to watch him develop ❤️”.

Bobby’s mum Jade was also a huge fan of the soap, and in 2006 she reportedly asked two of its stars to talk to their bosses about getting her a part.

Ahead of his debut on the soap, Bobby said: "I'm really excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders - so far it's been perfect. Everybody has been so beautiful to me and made settling in easier than I could've hoped.

"Stepping into the acting world has always been a vision of mine and doing that with EastEnders as a Slater is a blessing, I'm very grateful.

"Loving every minute of Freddie so far and can't wait to see what's in store for him in Walford."

EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: "Freddie Slater is a chaotic 18-year-old with a sensitive soul.

"A modern-day lad who's in touch with his spiritual side. He's philosophical, accepting, but full of mischief and makes mistakes.

Jade Goddy and Bobby Brazier
Jade Goddy and Bobby Brazier. Picture: Alamy

"Bobby is an amazing young addition to the EastEnders cast who brings heart and humility to the role of Freddie Slater and I can't wait for audiences to get to know him."

Who is Freddie Slater?

Freddie was conceived in late 2003 when his mum Little Mo Mitchell, was raped by her friend, Graham Foster.

She refused to abort the child and it caused the break-up of her marriage to Billy Mitchell.

Mo stayed with her sister, Belinda Peacock, where she gave birth to Freddie.

Freddie left Walford on 26 May 2006 with his mum as they went to start a new life in Barnstaple, Devon.

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

David Roepr played Geoff Barnes in EastEnders

Here’s where EastEnders’ Geoff Barnes actor David Roper is now
Shane Richie has said he was bankrupt before EastEnders

EastEnders' Shane Richie says he was bankrupt and selling his house before landing role
Anto Sharp plays James in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders' actor Anto Sharp's life away from new role as James McIntyre
Ravi Gulati is played by Aaron Thiara in EastEnders

EastEnders introduce new villain Ravi Gulati to rival Phil Mitchell
Omar Lye-Fook plays Avery Baker in EastEnders

Inside new EastEnders star Omar Lye-Fook's life away from Avery Baker character

Trending on Heart

Josie's son had surgery after injuring his arm on a trampoline

Josie Gibson's son Reggie rushed to hospital after arm injury

Celebrities

How to maximise your annual leave in 2023 (stock images)

How to get 47 days off with just 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Lifestyle

Jamie Allen plays for Halifax Town FC

What football team does Love Island's Jamie Allen play for?

The Outnumbered kids reunited for a new photo

Outnumbered kids reunite for a 'family' photo

A possible new Love Island spin-off could see middle aged mums and dads search for love

Love Island spin-off 'to see middle aged mums and dads look for love'
Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley have been together for 28 years

Inside real life Emmerdale couple Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley's family life
The hot temperatures are not over just yet

UK weather: Heatwave temperatures set to return this weekend

Weather

Here's everything you need to know about Stacey Solomon's wedding

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's wedding details revealed: Venue, dress and celebrity guests

Celebrities

A dog food company has recalled their products

Urgent warning for dog owners as brand recalls food over fears it contains metal

News

Here's who is most likely to win Love Island 2022

Who will win Love Island 2022?

Reece Ford is a new Love Island bombshell

Who is Love Island's Reece Ford? Age, career and Instagram revealed
Four new bombshells are set to enter the Love Island villa tonight

Four new bombshells to enter the Love Island villa

Lacey Edwards is a new Love Island bombshell

Who is Love Island's Lacey Edwards? Age, career and Instagram revealed
Here's everything you need to know about new Love Island bombshell Nathalia Campos

Who is Love Island bombshell Nathalia Campos? Age, job and Instagram revealed