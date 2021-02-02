How old is Billy Mitchell in EastEnders and what do we know about actor Perry Fenwick?

2 February 2021, 08:38

Perry Fenwick stars as Billy Mitchell in EastEnders
Perry Fenwick stars as Billy Mitchell in EastEnders. Picture: BBC/PA Images

What is Billy Mitchell's age in real life and how long has he been in EastEnders?

Billy Mitchell has been a firm favourite with EastEnders viewers ever since he arrived in Walford back in November 1998.

The character has been part of some of the BBC soap’s biggest storylines including two failed marriages, murder and the dodgy dealings of the Mitchell family.

But what do we know about Billy’s age in real life and the actor who plays him…

How old is Billy in EastEnders?

In EastEnders, Billy Mitchell is actually 61-years-old, but the actor who plays him - Perry Fenwick - is 58-years-old.

Perry Fenwick has played Billy Mitchell for over 20 years
Perry Fenwick has played Billy Mitchell for over 20 years. Picture: BBC

Billy is the son of Steven and Janet Mitchell, the brother of Charlie Mitchell, the ex-husband of Little Mo Slater and Honey Mitchell.

He also has three children - Dan Pearce and Janet and Will Mitchell - and is the grandfather of Lola Pearce and great-grandfather of Lexi Pearce.

Read More: EastEnders casts former Hollyoaks star James Farrar as new ladies' man Zack Hudson

Who is Perry Fenwick and is he married?

Perry is an actor from Canning Town in East London who made his first regular television appearance in the sitcom Watching.

Prior to bagging his role in EastEnders in 1998, he has also appeared in Inspector Morse, The Brittas Empire, Minder, On The Up, The Thin Blue Line, and Bergerac.

Perry Fenwick married Coronation Street actress Angela Lonsdale in 2005
Perry Fenwick married Coronation Street actress Angela Lonsdale in 2005. Picture: PA Images

Perry has also appeared in The Bill five times as different minor characters, as well as Casualty.

His film credits include Party Party, Mona Lisa, Empire State, The Raggedy Rawney, I.D., The Tichborne Claimant, Janice Beard 45 WPM, The Winslow Boy, G:MT – Greenwich Mean Time and ID2: Shadwell Army.

Perry married former Coronation Street actress Angela Lonsdale in 2005, but in February 2010 they announced their split.

At the time, a spokesman for the couple said: “Perry Fenwick and Angela Lonsdale have sadly separated after five years of marriage. They will not be making any further comment.”

It’s unknown whether Perry is currently single or in a relationship.

Now Read: How old is Jill Halfpenny and who did she play in EastEnders?

