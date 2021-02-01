EastEnders casts former Hollyoaks star James Farrar as new ladies' man Zack Hudson

Silent Witness and Hollyoaks star James Farrar has joined the cast of EastEnders.

Things are set to get even more dramatic over on EastEnders, as a brand new character arrives in the Square.

Played by actor James Farrar, Zack Hudson will make his debut in March and he’s ready to shake things up.

The latest character arriving in Walford has been described as a bit of a troublemaker and also a hit with the ladies.

"Zack Hudson is an unpredictable troublemaker who lives life in the fast lane," BBC bosses have said.

"A lone wolf, Zack had a difficult childhood that has left him determined to never rely on anyone or become too attached."

He's also described as a "ladies' man" with a difficult childhood, who "lives life in the fast lane", with the description adding: "Zack is sure to ruffle a few feathers when he arrives."

Ahead of his debut, actor James has said: "I’m thrilled to be joining EastEnders.

"As a born and bred Londoner myself, I can’t wait to bring my experience of a place I love and know to such a well-respected long-running show, with such iconic characters.

“Zack certainly has a very complicated past and there is a real depth to him that I can’t wait to explore.”

TV fans will recognise James from his role in Hollyoaks where he starred as Liam Gilmore from 2012 to 2013.

He has also been in Call The Midwife, Silent Witness and the soon-to-be released Blank Shores.

The BBC One soap’s executive producer Jon Sen said: “James is a wonderful addition to the EastEnders cast, playing the charming rogue Zack Hudson.

“We are all excited to see James bring the character to life and there’s plenty of drama in store for him – trouble is always just round the corner.”

James will start filming later this month, with his first scenes airing in March.

