EastEnders Lucas Johnson spoilers: Who was Jordan and what happened to him?

Lucas Johnson's son Jordan is dead in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who is Lucas Johnson’s son Jordan in EastEnders and is he dead?

EastEnders’ Lucas Johnson has been causing havoc in Walford since his return last year.

The evil villain - played by Don Gilet - was let out of prison and is now back in the Square living with his daughter Chelsea.

But viewers were shocked to hear him confide in ex Denise Fox (Diane Parish) about the tragic death of his Jordan.

So, who was Jordan and what happened to him?

Who is Jordan in EastEnders?

Jordan was the son of Lucas and his ex-wife Trina, which also makes him the paternal half-brother of Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams).

Jordan was originally played by Michael-Joel David Stuart in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

He first appeared in the soap back in 2008, played by actor Michael-Joel David Stuart.

Jordan was part of a huge storyline in 2009 when he discovered the body of his mum after she was killed by Lucas in Charlie Slater’s allotment shed.

The little boy didn’t know Trina was his mum until after her death when Lucas revealed the truth.

Another one of his storylines included being bullied by Ben Mitchell who ended hit him round the head with a spanner and fractured his skull.

Ben was later sentenced to eight months in juvenile detention for his attack.

Jordan was played by Jovian Wade in 2016. Picture: BBC

In 2016 Jordan briefly returned, but this time he was played by actor Jovian Wade.

He had spent some time in prison after being involved in a knife attack, but Denise later discovered he had been living in a squat with his young son JJ.

Jordan was later arrested for trying to help his dad escape from prison.

Is Jordan dead?

It has been confirmed that Lucas Johnson’s son Jordan is dead.

During a chat with Denise, Lucas revealed his child had passed away after a heroin overdose.

He said: "Jordan's dead. It was drugs, a heroin overdose. You are right to ask me what did I do?

“It was my choices that led to his death – learned behaviour. I swear if I could swap my life with his, I'd do it in an instant.

“It's in Jordan's name that I try every day to be a better man."

