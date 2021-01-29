EastEnders Lucas Johnson spoilers: Who was Jordan and what happened to him?

29 January 2021, 08:54 | Updated: 29 January 2021, 08:56

Lucas Johnson's son Jordan is dead in EastEnders
Lucas Johnson's son Jordan is dead in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who is Lucas Johnson’s son Jordan in EastEnders and is he dead?

EastEnders’ Lucas Johnson has been causing havoc in Walford since his return last year.

The evil villain - played by Don Gilet - was let out of prison and is now back in the Square living with his daughter Chelsea.

But viewers were shocked to hear him confide in ex Denise Fox (Diane Parish) about the tragic death of his Jordan.

So, who was Jordan and what happened to him?

Who is Jordan in EastEnders?

Jordan was the son of Lucas and his ex-wife Trina, which also makes him the paternal half-brother of Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams).

Jordan was originally played by Michael-Joel David Stuart in EastEnders
Jordan was originally played by Michael-Joel David Stuart in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

He first appeared in the soap back in 2008, played by actor Michael-Joel David Stuart.

Read More: Who plays Caleb Malone in EastEnders?

Jordan was part of a huge storyline in 2009 when he discovered the body of his mum after she was killed by Lucas in Charlie Slater’s allotment shed.

The little boy didn’t know Trina was his mum until after her death when Lucas revealed the truth.

Another one of his storylines included being bullied by Ben Mitchell who ended hit him round the head with a spanner and fractured his skull.

Ben was later sentenced to eight months in juvenile detention for his attack.

Jordan was played by Jovian Wade in 2016
Jordan was played by Jovian Wade in 2016. Picture: BBC

In 2016 Jordan briefly returned, but this time he was played by actor Jovian Wade.

He had spent some time in prison after being involved in a knife attack, but Denise later discovered he had been living in a squat with his young son JJ.

Jordan was later arrested for trying to help his dad escape from prison.

Is Jordan dead?

It has been confirmed that Lucas Johnson’s son Jordan is dead.

During a chat with Denise, Lucas revealed his child had passed away after a heroin overdose.

He said: "Jordan's dead. It was drugs, a heroin overdose. You are right to ask me what did I do?

“It was my choices that led to his death – learned behaviour. I swear if I could swap my life with his, I'd do it in an instant.

“It's in Jordan's name that I try every day to be a better man."

Now Read: How old is Jill Halfpenny and who did she play in EastEnders?

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Ben Freeman has been cast as Caleb Malone in EastEnders

Who plays Caleb Malone in EastEnders?

Denise Van Outen starred in EastEnders

Who did Denise Van Outen play in EastEnders?

Joe Absolom is starring as Andy Warren in The Bay

The Bay cast: How old is Joe Absolom and who did he play in EastEnders?
EastEnders fans think Jean is leaving EastEnders

Is Jean Slater leaving EastEnders?

EastEnders fans think Ruby Allen is lying about her pregnancy

Is Ruby Allen pregnant in EastEnders?

Trending on Heart

Would you be ok naming your daughter after your husband's ex-wife?

Mum-to-be left stunned as husband wants to name daughter after dead ex-wife

Lifestyle

Cyrell and Martha got into a huge argument on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia’s Cyrell and Martha's shock row over 'cheating' rumours
Billie Shepherd won't appear on Dancing On Ice this week

Billie Shepherd taking a break from Dancing On Ice after death of grandma

Dancing On Ice 2021

Who is the narrator on The Chasers Road Trip?

Who is The Chasers Road Trip narrator?

The Chaser's Road Trip is on ITV at 9pm

When was The Chasers Road Trip filmed?

Danielle is Wayne's ex-girlfriend

Who is Wayne Lineker's ex-girlfriend Danielle Sandhu and when did they split?

Celebrities