Jeff Brazier dedicates emotional post to sons who were brought to tears by camping holiday

Jeff and his sons went on a trip together. Picture: Instagram

The father-of-two wrote an emotional post in a tribute to his sons Bobby and Freddie.

Jeff Brazier has written a lovely post dedicated to his teenage sons after they all enjoyed a lovely holiday together.

He and sons Bobby, 16 and Freddie, 15 headed to the Cornish seaside in a camper van for a short break.

Jeff posted some lovely images on his Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Jeff, 40, wrote alongside some holiday pics while highlighting his quality time away from social media with his sons: "Just sharing some holiday snaps taken over the last few days in Cornwall.

"Recognise any of the places?"

Jeff continued: "The boys and I set off early Sunday morning and what particularly made it special was borrowing a campervan".

He explained that this meant he could really explore the coastline and go to a tonne of beaches.

They made the most of the weather. Picture: Instagram

The TV presenter added: "Braving it with two teenagers was a potential risk to my general sanity but we made some incredible memories and considering they almost cried when I told them I was taking them away for a few days, I know next time I say we’re off in the transporter they’d have their bags packed in minutes.

"Maybe it’s this sort of trip that I can rely on to always bring us together and keep creating those special times regardless of what age they are.

"I’m no camping expert but I’ve learned a lot over the past few days and I’m personally chomping to plan the next one. Get ready for a new experience."

The family had a lovely time away. Picture: Instagram

Catching fans up to speed on why he'd taken a social media hiatus, Jeff explained in a video: "Sorry I've been missing for the past few days.

"I've been in Cornwall with the boys and wanted to stay off social media concentrating on having a very nice time which we did..."

Eldest son model Bobby has been wowing fans with his good looks in various fashion campaigns.

Brazier has shared snaps of lookalike son Freddie and his fans have commented saying "Jade Goody would be beaming".