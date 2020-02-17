Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody's son Bobby, 16, parties with A-listers after attending London Fashion Week

17 February 2020, 10:56 | Updated: 17 February 2020, 10:59

Bobby is carving out a sterling career as a model
Bobby is carving out a sterling career as a model. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The young model was having the time of his life at the LFW afterparty following his stint attending the shows.

Bobby Brazier has been making waves in the modelling world and celebrated at Tommy Hilfiger's glitzy afterparty following yesterday's show for London Fashion Week.

The 16-year-old, who is the son of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody looked handsome as he posed in clothes from the designed brand whilst walking the red carpet.

Bobby worked the red carpet at Tommy Hilfiger
Bobby worked the red carpet at Tommy Hilfiger. Picture: Getty
He looked like he was enjoying himself
He looked like he was enjoying himself. Picture: Instagram

He then was pictured at Mayfair hotspot, Annabel's, where he partied with models and celebrities alike, and if his Instagram is anything to go by, it looked like he was having the time of his life.

Bobby has not long walked for Dolce and Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week, which was his runway debut, and he's been busy making a name for himself since.

The teen showed off his striking bone structure as he wore a cream knit jumped paired with an embroidered two-piece navy suit and designer white and red trainers.

The youngster showed off the amazing party
The youngster showed off the amazing party. Picture: Instagram
Bobby walking for Dolce and Gabbana earlier this year
Bobby walking for Dolce and Gabbana earlier this year. Picture: Getty
Bobby at the prestigious afterparty
Bobby at the prestigious afterparty. Picture: Getty

Last year it was revealed by The Sun Online that Bobby was signed by the prestigious management agency, Unsigned Group, and his Instagram bio reveals that he's also represented by modelling agencies Elite Model World in the UK, D Management Group in Italy, Bananas Models in France and Uno Models in Spain.

Despite the youngster loving his modelling, he's always insisted that it's something he'll do on the side.

Speaking to the Mail Online last year, he said: "Modelling has been great fun, I’m loving it, you get a chance to do something exciting.

"I’m modelling alongside my apprenticeship; I’m not sure if it will be full time yet, we will have to see how it goes!"

Bobby added: "I’m going to Paris and Milan with my agent Cesar in January – it’s going to be a great experience."

Father Jeff, 40, revealed late last year that Bobby had just started an apprenticeship in social media and marketing after achieving an impressive set of GCSE grades.

The TV presenter also shares son Freddie, 15, with Jade who passed in 2009 after a heartbreaking battle with cervical cancer at age 27.

