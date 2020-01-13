Jade Goody's son Bobby, 16, makes runway debut at Milan Fashion Week as dad Jeff Brazier supports him

13 January 2020, 07:33 | Updated: 13 January 2020, 07:39

Bobby Brazier made his catwalk debut
Bobby Brazier made his catwalk debut. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

Jade Goody’s son hit the catwalk for the first time at Milan Fashion Week. 

Bobby Brazier is growing up very fast, with the 16-year-old making his runway debut on Saturday. 

Looking a far cry from how we remember him, the son of the late Big Brother star Jade Goody strutted down the catwalk in the Dolce & Gabbana show at Teatro Metropol.

Rocking items from the fashion house's Fall/Winter 2020 collection, the teenager was wearing a long pin-striped coat teamed with matching trousers and a crisp white shirt.

Taking to Instagram, proud Bobby wrote: “6 months ago I said give me 3 years I’ll be doing fashion week. Thankyou @dolcegabbana ! Dream come true tonight, I’m buzzin ! [sic]”

Bobby Brazier made his catwalk debut
Bobby Brazier made his catwalk debut. Picture: Getty Images

And his dad Jeff Brazier wasn’t far behind, as he also shared a sweet message on social media. 

Read More: Jeff Brazier reveals wife Kate Dwyer had 'change of heart' about having children after marrying

Congratulating his eldest son, the TV star wrote: “What an achievement! Freddy and I flew out to Milan to congratulate @bobbybrazier today and he seems to be taking everything in his stride. 

“Thank you @unsignedgrp for looking after him throughout this incredible experience. Beyond proud and very grateful we could spend some time with him and bring a bit of home his way.”

Read More: Jeff Brazier puts his wedding ring back on amid 'marriage trouble' with Kate Dwyer

He added: “Smashing it Bob ❤️”

View this post on Instagram

StayHumble StayGrateful StayBusy 🤘🏼

A post shared by BOBBY B (@bobbybrazier) on

And fans were quick to support the family, as one commented: “You must be so proud!! 😎😎”

While another said: “This is amazing! Well done Bobby. Jade would be so so proud xx”

Presenter Jeff, 40, revealed his son had signed to modelling agency Unsigned Group last year, at the same time as finishing his GCSEs where he got three As, two Bs and three Cs. 

Just one month ago, the teen also appeared in his first magazine spread for MMScene.net.

Speaking about his experiences in the industry so far, Bobby recently told MailOnline: “Modelling has been great fun, I'm loving it: you get a chance to do something exciting.  

“I'm modelling alongside my apprenticeship; I'm not sure if it will be full time yet, we will have to see how it goes!”

He added: “I’m going to Paris and Milan with my agent Cesar in January – it’s going to be a great experience.”

Jeff has been a single dad to Bobby and his younger brother Freddie, 14, since reality star Jade tragically passed away from cervical cancer in 2009. 

