Jeff Brazier reveals wife Kate Dwyer had 'change of heart' about having children after marrying

7 November 2019, 15:15

The pair have been open about their marriage struggles
The pair have been open about their marriage struggles. Picture: Instagram

The former professional footballer married wife Kate last year in a lavish ceremony.

Jeff Brazier's marriage to Kate Dwyer has become very public in recent times after the presenter admitted publicly that they were having problems, and he's now elaborated on some more details of his marriage.

The 40-year-old married Kate, a PR boss, in a beautiful ceremony in Portugal last summer where Jeff's two sons Bobby, 16, and 15-year-old Freddie played a big part in the ceremony.

READ MORE: Jeff Brazier puts his wedding ring back on amid marriage troubles with Kate Dwyer

The TV star who is also a trained life coach was recently pictured without his wedding ring, sparking more debate that they had split up after just a year of marriage.

However, he's since been snapped with it back on again.

Jeff has opened up recently about his marriage and explained that Kate, who is in her early 30s, explaining her desires for children have changed.

He told The Mail : "Being married makes you feel more settled, but life doesn't feel much different because Kate has a wonderful career in PR where she works very hard and long hours, so it's still just me and the boys at home a fair bit.

"I'm not sure whether we'll have children.

Jeff and Kate pictured in happier times
Jeff and Kate pictured in happier times. Picture: Instagram/BBC

"I had thought when we got married we'd go straight in [on starting a family] but there's seems to have been a change of heart about that, and a need for a little more time before those decisions are made.

"I'm just as happy if we do or don't, and I'm content to be patient and let Kate figure all that out."

This comes after the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram, which fans had picked up on and led to them speculating whether they'd broken up or not.

Jeff and Kate only married last summer and things seemed to be going swimmingly
Jeff and Kate only married last summer and things seemed to be going swimmingly. Picture: instagram

He released a statement insisting they are still together and attempting to work through their problems.

A representative for Jeff said: "There is categorically no split between Jeff and Kate.

"They have had some difficulties but they are doing their utmost to work through them together and will continue to do so in private."

