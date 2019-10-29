Jeff Brazier removes wedding ring as marriage to Kate Dwyer breaks down

The TV start was spotted without his wedding band in a video. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The TV presenter has been open about his marriage struggles despite confirming that he and Kate haven't split up.

Jeff Brazier has recently hit headlines after he's admitted his marriage to Kate Dwyer has broken down after only a year.

The 40-year-old TV presenter and former football player spoke only last week about how they've had "some difficulties" but ensured that they were both working through them and were still very much together.

Jeff was pictured with no wedding ring. Picture: Twitter

However, a new video of Jeff has emerged where he isn't wearing his wedding ring, which comes after a few months of spouse Kate being absent from his social media.

The Twitter video for Vanarama's page was uploaded last Tuesday (October 22nd) and showed the star speaking to the camera, clasping his hands together with nothing on his ring finger, when he's previously always had it on.

Jeff pictured two weeks ago, with the ring still on his finger. Picture: Instagram

Him and Kate were apparently working through their issues after it was revealed that they'd unfollowed each other on Instagram, but could this mean things aren't going very well?

Jeff, who is the father of two sons Bobby, 16, and Freddie, 15, with the late Jade Goody was discussing predictions for the sporting page and it was the first time anyone had publicly noticed he wasn't wearing his ring.

Another snap of the star two weeks ago with the ring still visible. Picture: Instagram

Only two weeks ago Jeff was still wearing the ring and uploaded snaps to Instagram wearing it, but it was visibly absent from the clip.

Essex boy Jeff married PR company owner Kate back last summer in a lavish ceremony in Portugal and splashed the images of the special day all over social media but it seems like there's trouble in paradise.

His spokesperson stated: "They have had some difficulties but they are doing their utmost to work through them together and will continue to do so in private."

Jeff and Kate in happier times earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to HELLO! magazine not long after his wedding last year, Jeff explained: "I'm so happy to marry Kate, who has brought so much stability to my life.

“This isn't just any wedding, this is a really special one. It doesn't just represent Kate and I putting rings on each other's fingers."

He continued: "It represents the fact that we won at something really tricky. We won at becoming a family.

"Before, it was just three boys rattling around in a house on our own, trying to get through life. Then Kate came along and worked so hard at making us complete.

"She hasn't just completed one person, she's completed a family and given three boys a real sense of belonging."

Jeff's two sons were raised by him as a single parent after their mum, Jade Goody passed away aged only 27 in 2009 following a battle with cervical cancer.