Jeff Brazier admits marriage to Kate Dyer is on the rocks as they unfollow each other on Instagram

Jeff admitted his marriage was in need of repair. Picture: Instagram

The former professional footballer only married Kate last year and the pair seemed happy together

Jeff Brazier has spoken out about the breakdown of his marriage to wife Kate Dwyer, admitting there are problems after fans spotted the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The presenter, 40 married Kate last year in a lavish ceremony where his two sons with ex, the late Jade Goody played a big part in the big day.

However, he and his wife have had "some difficulties" and are "doing their utmost to work through them together", according to Jeff's rep.

Father-of-two Jeff married Kate in Portugal last summer, but they have insisted depsite their problems they haven't broken up and are very much still together.

The spokesperson stated: "There is categorically no split between Jeff and Kate.

"They have had some difficulties but they are doing their utmost to work through them together and will continue to do so in private."

Fans became concerned after spotting that the couple, who on the surface seem happily married, had unfollowed each other on social media.

They also haven't been pictured together since August this year, which is when Jeff posted pictures of the family on a bank holiday break in Manchester with sons Bobby and Freddie.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine not long after his wedding last year, Jeff explained: "I'm so happy to marry Kate, who has brought so much stability to my life.

“This isn't just any wedding, this is a really special one. It doesn't just represent Kate and I putting rings on each other's fingers."

He continued: "It represents the fact that we won at something really tricky. We won at becoming a family.

"Before, it was just three boys rattling around in a house on our own, trying to get through life. Then Kate came along and worked so hard at making us complete.

"She hasn't just completed one person, she's completed a family and given three boys a real sense of belonging."

Jeff's two sons Bobby, 16, and Freddie, 15 were raised by him as a single parent after their mum, Jade Goody passed away aged only 27 in 2009 following a battle with cervical cancer.