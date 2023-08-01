EastEnders' Freddie Slater to reunite with mum Little Mo as his father's identity is revealed
1 August 2023, 12:09 | Updated: 1 August 2023, 12:11
EastEnders' Freddie Slater is in for some shocking revelations over the next week as he takes off to see mum Little Mo in a bid to finally get some answers about his parentage.
EastEnders' Freddie Slater will reunite with his mum Little Mo Slater next week as his search for answers about his real father reaches a climax.
Freddie, who is played by Jade Goody's son Bobby Brazier, has believed for his entire life that his father is Mo's ex Billy Mitchell.
However, a shocking revelation over the next week will reveal a horrible truth.
Prior to leaving Walford to see his mother, Freddie will discover that Billy is not his father and that he was in fact conceived when Little Mo was raped by a customer at the Old Vic.
Graham Foster, the abuser, last appeared on EastEnders over a decade ago when he was put in prison for the assault on Little Mo.
However, he will return to the show when Freddie visits him looking for answers about his parentage.
Following the shocking discovery, Freddie appears to flee Walford to find his mother, amid reports the character could return to the BBC soap.
It is currently unknown whether Freddie's meeting with his mother will be seen on screen, but fans are hopeful actress Kacey Ainsworth will return to reprise her role.
