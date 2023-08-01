EastEnders' Freddie Slater to reunite with mum Little Mo as his father's identity is revealed

1 August 2023, 12:09 | Updated: 1 August 2023, 12:11

EastEnders' Freddie Slater to reunite with mum Little Mo as his father's identity is revealed
EastEnders' Freddie Slater to reunite with mum Little Mo as his father's identity is revealed. Picture: BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

EastEnders' Freddie Slater is in for some shocking revelations over the next week as he takes off to see mum Little Mo in a bid to finally get some answers about his parentage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

EastEnders' Freddie Slater will reunite with his mum Little Mo Slater next week as his search for answers about his real father reaches a climax.

Freddie, who is played by Jade Goody's son Bobby Brazier, has believed for his entire life that his father is Mo's ex Billy Mitchell.

However, a shocking revelation over the next week will reveal a horrible truth.

Prior to leaving Walford to see his mother, Freddie will discover that Billy is not his father and that he was in fact conceived when Little Mo was raped by a customer at the Old Vic.

EastEnders' Freddie Slater will make a shocking discovery over the next week
EastEnders' Freddie Slater will make a shocking discovery over the next week. Picture: BBC

Graham Foster, the abuser, last appeared on EastEnders over a decade ago when he was put in prison for the assault on Little Mo.

However, he will return to the show when Freddie visits him looking for answers about his parentage.

Following the shocking discovery, Freddie appears to flee Walford to find his mother, amid reports the character could return to the BBC soap.

Little Mo Slater has been rumoured to be returning to EastEnders
Little Mo Slater has been rumoured to be returning to EastEnders. Picture: BBC

It is currently unknown whether Freddie's meeting with his mother will be seen on screen, but fans are hopeful actress Kacey Ainsworth will return to reprise her role.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is Anne-Marie Blake? Real life niece of Ann Moore-Martin's in The Sixth Commandment

Who is Anne-Marie Blake? Real life niece of Ann Moore-Martin's in The Sixth Commandment

Who is Annabel Scholey? The Sixth Commandment actress' TV and film roles, husband and children

Who is Annabel Scholey? The Sixth Commandment actress' other TV and film roles, husband and children
Emmerdale has revealed a first look at the aftermath of Rishi Sharma’s tragic death.

Emmerdale first look as devastated Jai finds father Rishi dead

Emmerdale fans recover from Rishi's shock death last night

Emmerdale fans heartbroken over Rishi's shock death as soap star quits show

Pregnant Sarah Platt breaks down in tears as baby’s father is finally revealed.

Coronation Street's Sarah Platt breaks down as baby’s father is finally revealed

Trending on Heart

What happened between S Club 7 and Hannah Spearritt?

Why is Hannah not going on S Club 7 tour and has she left the band?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock had shared the first pictures from her Jamaican wedding to footballer Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares first pictures from wedding to Andre Gray

"Does your daycare do this!? Coz I feel like I’ve hit the jackpot!

Mum reveals her kids' nursery hands out gourmet breakfasts during drop-off

Parenting

How much are Coldplay tour tickets in Dublin and what is the Croke Park capacity?

Coldplay tour 2024: Dublin ticket prices and Croke Park capacity explained

Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster engaged to Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley

Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster engaged to Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley

Kristen revealed why she and her husband let their girls drink non-alcoholic beer.

Kristen Bell admits she lets her kids drink non-alcoholic beer

Celebrities

Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained

Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained

Britain is in for a soggy summer as the Met Office predicts no hot weather until mid-August.

UK Weather: When will it stop raining?

Lifestyle

Old-style stamps are being replaced by ones with barcodes.

When do old stamps go out of date? Royal Mail deadline and how to swap them

Lifestyle

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and extra dates

Alison's ex reached out while she reminisced about their dates on air.

Alison Hammond left blushing as she receives text from ex-boyfriend live on This Morning

Celebrities

Who are Sinead O'Connor's children and what happened to her son Shane?

Sinead O'Connor children: Singer's family life and death of son explained

A bride has fallen out with her family after banning her nieces from her wedding.

Bride's whole family boycott wedding after learning 'no kids' rule includes her nieces

Weddings

TikTok user @thomasmiller719 uncovered what happens to our checked-in baggage.

Hidden camera reveals what happens to your luggage after check-in

Travel

Watchdog Ofgem has announced a string of proposals which will benefit UK energy customers.

What are the new energy rules? From payment holidays to 24/7 support

Money