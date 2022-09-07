Inside EastEnders actress Kacey Ainsworth's life 20 years after Little Mo role

Kacey Ainsworth has done a lot since she left EastEnders. Picture: Instagram

Why did Little Mo leave EastEnders and where is Kacey Ainsworth now?

EastEnders fans will know Little Mo for joining the show back in September 2000.

The timid daughter of Charlie Slater was part of some huge storylines during her six year stint, including her relationship with Billy Mitchell and being abused by evil husband Trevor.

Little Mo also gave birth to Freddie after being raped by Graham Foster in The Queen Vic pub.

But who played Little Mo and why did she leave the soap? Find out everything…

Kacey Ainsworth starred in EastEnders for six years. Picture: Alamy

Who played Little Mo in EastEnders?

Kacey Ainsworth is best known for portraying the role of Little Mo in EastEnders, twice winning Best Actress at the British Soap Awards.

The 53-year-old trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama from 1991 to 1994 before getting her first break in the BBC soap.

Why did Little Mo leave EastEnders?

Little Mo left Albert Square on 26th May 2006 when her husband Billy Mitchell admitted he couldn’t look after her son Freddie after finding out he was Graham’s child.

Kacey Ainsworth starred in The Bill. Picture: Alamy

She packed her bags and left Walford with her baby so they could start a new life together.

Kacey announced she was leaving in order to pursue other projects, admitting she loved playing Little Mo but knew there was life outside of EastEnders.

What else has Kacey Aisnworth been in?

You’ll probably recognise Kacey for playing Cathy Keating in ITV drama Grantchester.

She has also starred in other television shows such as The Bill and A Touch of Frost, as well as Channel 4’s Famous and Fearless.

Other credits include Hotel Babylon, Casualty and The Worst Witch.

She has also starred in stage productions, playing Mrs. Lovett in a revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, at Liverpool's Everyman Theatre.

Kacey recently showed off her hair transformation, telling fans: "This is my natural hair. Just air dried. Been inspired by the #curlygirl stories on #insta to stop blow drying the bejesus outta my hair.

"Those who knew me in the 80s will have hazy memories of this style.. Haven’t had it cut in yonks and about to go to a friends bbq who has never seen the real me!"