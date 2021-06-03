Jade Goody's son Bobby surprised with touching gift from Jeff Brazier on his 18th birthday

Jade Goody's son Bobby surprised with touching gift from Jeff Brazier. Picture: Instagram

Jade Goody's son Bobby was treated to sweet gift by his dad Jeff Brazier.

Bobby Brazier enjoyed a very special birthday this week as he turned 18-years-old.

The model - who is Jade Goody and Jeff Brazier’s eldest son - woke up to a beautiful table of balloons and presents prepared by his dad.

There were also photos laid out of Bobby throughout his early life, while gifts were piled high.

Capturing the sweet moment, Jeff's wife Kate shared videos on Instagram, writing: "As if he is 18.”

Kate Brazier shared a sweet birthday message for Bobby. Picture: Instagram

Posting another clip of the special set-up, she said: "Happy birthday Bobby B."

Bobby’s step-mum Kate wrote a sweet tribute to the teen, adding: "And just like that he's 18. I can't work out how it happened but I'm sure glad it did."

“Watching him turn into an inspirational man is (okay hand emoji).

“Choosing to work on his birthday is an indication of what is to come, only great things.”

Bobby Brazier is celebrating his 18th birthday. Picture: Instagram

Jeff Brazier treated his son to gifts on his 18th birthday. Picture: Instagram

Jeff also called his son 'confident', 'honest' and 'courageous' in his own sweet post.

He wrote: "Yesterday @bobbybrazier turned 18! So much to be proud of heading into his 18th year.

"I love how confident he is within himself. He pushes boundaries and isn’t afraid to step outside of his comfort zone.

"I love how studious and curious he is about people, the world and what role he might play in it.

"He has a self discipline and focus that means he is taking really good care of himself and being kind to himself in all aspects."

He continued: "Most of all, I admire his courage and honesty. As that has grown, so has everything else. That was always going to be the difference and the driving force that creates these exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

"Bobby is as much an inspiration as he is a son these days. When I dip I just glance over in his direction and it reminds me what I need to do."

He added: "What a wonderful feeling that the holder can now sometimes afford to be the held. Thank you Bobby. I’m glad you had a great day ❤️"

The teen’s late mum Jade passed away in March 2009 following a battle with cervical cancer.

Jeff recently opened up about his sadness that Bobby and Freddie never got to properly know the late Big Brother star.

Jade Goody passed away in 2009. Picture: PA Images

He told OK! magazine: "My gosh, they are just so resilient.

"Of course they were so young when she died and it pains me to think they never knew Jade in the same way we all did.

"When Bobby landed his first fashion magazine cover he said he hoped his mum was looking down on him and smiling. And I’m sure she was."

TV presenter Jeff has also spoken out about his son’s budding modelling career, telling The Mirror he’s ‘serious about his work’.

"When I see him getting up at five o'clock,” he said, adding: “When I see him training twice a day when I see him, reading all the books that I've left laying around the house I didn't think he’d ever be interested in, you realise that he's really serious about his career, and he's taking himself seriously.”