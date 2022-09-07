EastEnders fans say Jade Goody would be 'so proud' as son Bobby makes debut

7 September 2022, 07:34

Bobby Brazier made his EastEnders debut
Bobby Brazier made his EastEnders debut. Picture: BBC/Alamy/Twitter

Viewers of EastEnders have praised Bobby Brazier after he made his debut in Walford as Freddie Slater.

Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier made his debut in EastEnders this week as brand new character Freddie Slater.

As the son of Little Mo, Freddie arrived at the market on Tuesday and wasted no time trying to do some haggling at Billy Mitchell's market stall.

He then decided to help himself to some food from Stacey Slater's stall without paying before getting caught for jumping the barrier at the tube station.

Bobby Brazier debuted in EastEnders on Tuesday
Bobby Brazier debuted in EastEnders on Tuesday. Picture: BBC

When Billy later bumped into the teenager again in The Queen Vic, he was about to call the police until Freddie bought him a pint and introduced himself as his son.

“I saw you thieving off the market, we’ve got witnesses. So you sit there like a good little boy while I phone the old bill,” Billy said.

Freddie replied: “Sure, whatever you say. Name’s Freddie by the way. Mo’s kid. I’m your son.”

Fans were quick to praise 18-year-old actor Bobby, as one wrote on Twitter: "Your mum would be so proud of you Bobby."

"Excellent debut for Freddie! That final scene with Billy and Honey, great reveal. How great is Bobby Brazier,” said someone else.

Freddie Slater is the newest EastEnders character
Freddie Slater is the newest EastEnders character. Picture: BBC

A third person wrote: "Aw doesn’t he look like his mum #JadeGoody #EastEnders,” while a fourth added: “Freddie slater… Bobby brazier looks just like his mum jade. She would be proud #EastEnders.”

This comes after Bobby opened up about his new role in the soap, saying he had to get in the mindset of Freddie.

He said: “I’ve been thrown in at the deep end! It was a huge moment for me. I had an emotional scene where I came into the café and I was like, ‘I don’t want bulls*** any more, stop lying to me.’

“There was grief, anger… there was a lot of emotion, Freddie was very overwhelmed. Before we filmed it, I had prepped but I hadn’t got into the emotions.

Bobby Brazier is the son of Jade Goody
Bobby Brazier is the son of Jade Goody. Picture: Alamy

"So I decided to lock myself in my dressing room and get the emotions of Freddie and really understand the feelings of the scene and I feel like I smashed it.”

He added: “I was overwhelmed with emotion to the point where I was shaking. After the scene, Emma and Perry [Fenwick, who plays Billy Mitchell] got up and gave me a big kiss and cuddle. I really appreciated that.”

Bobby is the son of Jeff Brazier and Big Brother icon Jade Goody, who tragically died in 2009 of cervical cancer at the age of 27.

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Kacey Ainsworth has done a lot since she left EastEnders

Inside EastEnders actress Kacey Ainsworth's life 20 years after Little Mo role

Jane Slaughter has been on EastEnders for three decades

Inside EastEnders actress Jane Slaughter's life away from iconic Tracey role

Rose Ayling-Ellis has quit EastEnders

Why did EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis quit soap as Frankie Lewis?

Simone Lahbib played Katy Lewis in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Simone Lahbib's life with famous husband and actress daughter

Cliff Parisi is married to TV producer Tara

Inside EastEnders star Cliff Parisi's life with TV producer wife and children

Trending on Heart

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

What time should you put your child to bed? This chart may have the answer... (stock images)

Teacher shares exactly what time kids 'should be in bed' according to their age

Lifestyle

A family tried to reserve a group of park benches

Parents reserve park benches for four-year-old's birthday party with 'rude note’

Lifestyle

Stephen Mulhern shocked Holly and Phil on This Morning

Stephen Mulhern shocks Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with calculator magic trick

This Morning

Sue Radford has shared photos of her kids on holiday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treats kids to £1k Disney Princess makeovers on family holiday

Celebrities

MAFS Australia couple Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are expecting a child

Inside Married at First Sight Australia star’s Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli's pregnancy
Karen's Diner has come to the UK

Karen's Diner UK locations revealed in Birmingham, London and Manchester

Lifestyle

People have been taking to Twitter to react to the Don't Worry Darling drama

Don't Worry Darling: Funniest Twitter reactions to cast and premiere drama

Prawn Cocktail is a contestant on The Masked Dancer

Who is Prawn Cocktail on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Odd Socks on The Masked Dancer

Who is Odd socks on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Amanda Holden has hinted she could be behind Scissors on The Masked Dancer

Amanda Holden hints she's Scissors in the Masked Dancer 2022

Richie and Lara were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Lara Eyre and Richie now?

This Morning is now giving away energy bills as a prize on Spin To Win

This Morning is now giving away energy bills as a prize on Spin To Win

This Morning

Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton tied the knot on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton now?

Parents are being warned about sharing photos of their kids

Warning to parents who share photos of their children’s first day at school

Lifestyle