Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell finds love again with EastEnders star

14 July 2023, 08:13

Scott Mitchell is said to have found love again after Barbara Windsor's death
Scott Mitchell is said to have found love again after Barbara Windsor's death. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Barbara Windsor's husband Scott Mitchell is dating fellow EastEnders star Tanya Franks and is 'very happy'.

Barbara Windsor's husband Scott Mitchell has found love again, three years after her sad death.

Scott took care of Barbara in the last years of her life after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014.

And now he is said to have started dating fellow EastEnders star Tanya Franks who played Rainie Cross in the soap.

According to a source at the Sun, Scott thought he might ‘never find another’ but is now ‘truly happy’.

Scott Mitchell and Tanya Franks ran the marathon together
Scott Mitchell and Tanya Franks ran the marathon together. Picture: Getty Images

He told the publication: "Life feels really good right now," before adding: "Life feels really good right now and we are enjoying some special time together."

A source also told The Sun: “His and Barbara’s friends are delighted he’s found someone to share his life with. It’s fairly early days but Scott is cautiously now looking forward to the future.

“They made the decision to update their wider circles while on holiday in Greece and everyone was over the moon."

Tanya and Scott grew close during marathon training
Tanya and Scott grew close during marathon training. Picture: Instagram

The insider added: “There is so much friendship and respect between them both and they’re taking things slowly.”

Scott and Tanya reportedly went official with their romance whilst on holiday in Greece this month, and their families and friends are said to be really happy for them both.

Tanya first appeared in EastEnders in 2007 playing Tanya Branning’s sister, but left in August 2022 and has also starred in shows such as Pulling, Mum and Broadchurch.

Barbara Windsor passed away in 2020
Barbara Windsor passed away in 2020. Picture: Getty

The star is said to have bonded with Scott while training for the London Marathon which they have both run in support of Alzheimer's Research UK.

This comes after Dame Barbara - who played the legendary Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders - sadly passed away in December 2020 at the age of 83-years-old.

He was very open about Barbara’s diagnosis, saying he first noticed symptoms of Alzheimer's in 2009 when she began finding it difficult to learn her lines.

