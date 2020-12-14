Barbara Windsor family: Did the EastEnders legend have children and who are her siblings?

Barbara Windsor didn't have any children. Picture: PA Images

Did Barbara Windsor have children and who was she related to?

Dame Barbara Windsor sadly passed away on Thursday December, 10, six years after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

The actress died peacefully in her care home with her husband Scott Mitchell by her side.

In a statement, Scott said: "Barbara’s final weeks were typical of how she lived her life. Full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end."

Here’s what we know about the acting legend’s family life…

Did Barbara Windsor have children?

While Barbara was married three times, she chose never to have children of her own.

Barbara Windsor and her husband Scott Mitchell. Picture: PA Images

She previously opened up about this decision, telling the The Sun: "I consider myself to be a warm and lovely person but I never had any maternal feelings. Neither did my mother, so that message was constantly fed to me as a child".

Read More: Barbara Windsor's on-screen son Steve McFadden leads celebrity tributes following her tragic death

The EastEnders star has previously been praised for supporting younger cast members when they joined the show.

Stacey Slater actress Lacey Turner said: "Today my heart is so sad but what you have left me with is so full of love, laughter & joy so many lovely memories!

"You gave a young me so much confidence , to watch you work was an honour."

Who are Barbara Windsor’s siblings?

Babs didn't grow up with any brothers or sisters.

She was born in Shoreditch, London, in 1937 and was an only child.

Her dad was a bus conductor and vegetable seller, while her mum was a dressmaker.

The family moved to north London when she was two, while her parents split when she was 15.

Barbara was called to give evidence against her dad in court and her mum ended up getting sole custody. Her dad - who she was very close with - then left her life for decades.

The star attended the Aida Foster School in Golders Green and at just 15-years-old performed in the West End for the first time in the chorus of the musical Love From Judy.

It wasn’t until 1953 where Barbara started using her stage name Windsor, which was inspired by the Queen’s coronation.

Now Read: Who is Barbara Windsor's husband Scott Mitchell and what is their age gap?