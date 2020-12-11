Who is Barbara Windsor's husband Scott Mitchell and what is their age gap?

Scott Mitchell and Barbara Windsor married in 2000. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Barbara Windsor's husband Scott Mitchell has led tributes for the actress following her death.

Dame Barbara Windsor's husband Scott Mitchell announced the tragic news his wife had passed away this week.

He revealed that he was by his Barbara's side when she died on Thursday evening at 8:35pm in a London care home.

This comes six years after the iconic EastEnders actress was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

In a statement, Scott said: "I've lost my wife, my best friend and soul mate."

READ MORE: EastEnders and Carry On legend Barbara Windsor dies aged 83 following dementia battle

Scott announced the tragic news of Barbara's death. Picture: Getty

Who is Barbara Windsor's husband?

Barbara Windsor's husband is Scott Mitchell.

Scott is the son of one of the actress's friends and the pair first met in 1992.

Scott is Barbara's third husband.

The couple married in 2000 when Barbara was 55 and Scott 28.

Scott was by Barbara's side when she passed away on Thursday night. Picture: Getty

What is the age gap between Barbara and Scott?

There is a 27-year age gap between Barbara and Scott.

What has Scott said about Barbara's death?

It was Scott who announced the tragic news his wife had died.

He told PA in a statement: "Her passing was from Alzheimer's/dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side.

"Myself, her family and friends will remember Barbara with love, a smile and affection for the many years of her love, fun, friendship and brightness she brought to all our lives and the entertainment she gave to so many thousands of others during her career."

There is a 27-year age gap between Barbara and Scott. Picture: Getty

He continued: "Barbara's final weeks were typical of how she lived her life. Full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end.

"It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserve.

"I will always be immensely proud of Barbara's courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could."

READ NOW: Barbara Windsor's husband heartbroken as she moves into care home amid dementia battle